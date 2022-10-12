^

Business

Stocks bounce back on bargain hunting

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 12, 2022 | 12:00am
The Philippine Stock Exchange index yesterday inched up by 0.25 percent or 14.79 points to close at 5,847.37.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market returned to its winning ways after back-to-back losses as investors hunted for bargains.

The broader All Shares index also ended in the positive territory, closing 0.11 percent or 3.34 points up at 3,152.44.

“Philippine shares closed moderately higher after being sold down yesterday as investors weighed comments from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who warned that the US would likely fall into a recession over the next six to nine months, and said the S&P 500 could fall another 20 percent depending on whether the Fed engineers a soft or a hard landing for the economy,” Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital said.

The sectoral indices were mixed, with property, services, and mining and oil finishing in the red.

Financials, on the other hand, led the charge with a gain of 1.24 percent.

Value turnover improved to P4.22 billion from the previous day’s low outcome of P2.53 billion.

Still, decliners remained victorious over advancers, 93 to 84, while 42 stocks were unchanged.

Asian shares were mostly lower yesterday as losses in technology-related stocks weighed on global benchmarks.

Taiwan dropped four percent after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the US imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plunged 7.8 percent.

Technology stocks have taken a hit from the announcement of tighter export controls on semiconductors and chip manufacturing equipment.

The restrictions aim to limit China’s ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors.

In a bit of encouraging news, Japan reopened to generally unrestricted tourism yesterday after more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

