Treasury partially awards P24 billion in T-bonds

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
October 12, 2022 | 12:00am
Treasury partially awards P24 billion in T-bonds
The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday partially awarded P24.125 billion worth of original issue of seven-year T-bonds out of the P35 billion on offer.
MANILA, Philippines — The government only made a partial award of Treasury bonds (T-bonds) as yields continue to pick up with the local debt market adjusting to global developments.

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday partially awarded P24.125 billion worth of original issue of seven-year T-bonds out of the P35 billion on offer.

This is the second consecutive week that the Treasury made a partial award.

The coupon rate was set at seven percent, above the 6.778-percent rate for secondary markets.

The T-bonds also fetched an average yield of 6.943 percent from a low of 6.625 percent and a high of 7.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the latest T-bonds yield was also higher than the 6.588-percent rate fetched during the last long-term government security auction for a seven-year bond last Sept. 20.

Demand for the securities attracted P54.105 billion, oversubscribing the auction by 1.55 times. Such a demand is higher than the previous week T-bonds on offer that only reached P39.144 billion.

But it is slightly lower than the P54.844-billion in bids tendered during the last seven-year T-bonds offering.

The partial award continues to prove that the local debt market is still providing some sort of cushion amid still soaring inflation which sizzled to a four-year high of 6.9 percent in September.

For October, the government targets to secure P200 billion from the domestic debt market. Of this, P140 billion will come from long-term debt securities.

So far, the Treasury has raised P46.975 billion.

