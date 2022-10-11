Basic education in a deeper rut

Parents of a child with co-morbidities have expressed concern about the recent order of the Department of Education (DepEd) for all schools, public and private, to transition to five days in-person classes starting November 2 this year.

Despite the approval by the Food and Drug Administration to administer COVID-19 vaccines for youngsters starting at age 5, their child has not been cleared for vaccination by the family physician, putting the child at higher risk of severe COVID-19 and even mortality when face-to-face learning starts.

A closer look at DepEd Order 34 Series of 2022 stipulates that after Nov. 2, 2022, “no school shall be allowed to implement purely distance learning or blended learning, except for those that are implementing alternative delivery modes (ADM)….”

Order 34 defines ADM as “instructional or learning modalities that do not strictly follow the typical set-up for regular classroom instruction, but follow the K to 12 curriculum of formal education in content.”

Further, “It caters to learners who are in unique circumstances that hinder them from regularly attending classes inside the classroom.” A child with valid health reasons, especially at this time of a pandemic, has the leeway to ask enrolment under an ADM.

Certainly, parents able to justify the need for their children to opt for a safer mode of learning are within their rights, and even without the pandemic as a reason, can be assured of having 21st century new modalities of learning available at their disposal.

While there are still limited studies on the benefits of full virtual schooling, being one of the options under ADM, preliminary and peer-review research still suggest that face-to-face learning provides a healthier environment for students specific to promoting their mental and social well-being.

Parents who choose ADM for their children must recognize their role in providing the closest environment that can compensate for the lost benefits of in-person learning.

‘Safe operations’

The Philippines is one of the last countries that has agreed to return to in-person classroom learning after repeated prodding by the United Nations and other affiliated institutions. Our government has observed a long, conservative process towards this, starting with a piloting phase supplemented by mass vaccination of school children and young adults.

Limited and voluntary in-person schooling in minimal risk areas were introduced in November last year and immediately followed by a vaccination drive for 12-to-17 year olds. In February this year, the Department of Health started its pediatric immunization of five to 11 year olds.

The vaccinations are seen as an added health safety measure despite extensive studies that indicate children are a small proportion of COVID-19 cases globally and evidence that schools are not drivers of transmission in communities as long as schools observe “safe operations.”

On the other hand, the pilot classes helped fine-tune a process for the eventual full opening of schools. Not having incidents of COVID-19 breakouts also helped.

Filipino parents, especially those who send their children to public schools, are more concerned about the adherence of school personnel to required pandemic health protocols, and more importantly, to the actual condition of schools that supports “safe operations.”

In the new normal learning environment, physical distancing is made even more challenging by the country’s shortage of classrooms wherein instances of public schools holding three shifts has become a nightmare for administrators and teachers, as well as parents and their children.

Long drawn-out hours for teachers, especially when full five-day in-person sessions start, will definitely take a toll on the quality of instruction and learning facilitation. Then, too, shorter classroom hours risks abridged learning for the students.

In some schools, water availability issues pose all-too important sanitation problems that imperil the required safe operations of the school during this pandemic.

In these extraordinary times, we take solace in the fact that at last children are back to school, which is a better option than having them continue their cooped up learning life inside the house during the last two years and risking their mental and social health.

Old ills

With schools reopening to full in-person learning, the old ills of a badly managed basic education system comes to fore. Despite all the recent attempts to breathe learning reforms in response to the last surveys taken on our school children’s learning progress, we have barely moved an inch ahead.

Our public school teachers are still in the dark as to how best they can fulfill their roles as a 21st century educator learning. Worse, our students have fallen deeper into a learning poverty spawned by two years of DepEd’s blended learning program, which was hurriedly designed to cope with the lockdown restrictions and school closures.

As one of the last few countries that have opened to in-person learning, it wouldn’t be surprising to find our children’s learning aptitude ranks nearer the bottom should we participate in another survey. Come to think of it, we really shouldn’t waste money on these surveys knowing well that our education officials have not come up with programs to reform our teachers’ abilities.

The DepEd must focus on steps that need to be taken to climb out of this rut that our learning system is currently in. The request for a higher budget from Congress for next year should take this into consideration.

Vice President Sara Duterte, concurrent as education secretary, has still to publicly itemize what programs will be included in next year’s budget request, which includes an out-of-the-ordinary P150 million confidential fund.

Facebook and Twitter

We are actively using two social networking websites to reach out more often and even interact with and engage our readers, friends, and colleagues in the various areas of interest that I tackle in my column. Please like us on www.facebook.com/ReyGamboa and follow us on www.twitter.com/ReyGamboa.

Should you wish to share any insights, write me at Link Edge, 25th Floor, 139 Corporate Center, Valero Street, Salcedo Village, 1227 Makati City. Or e-mail me at [email protected]. For a compilation of previous articles, visit www.BizlinksPhilippines.net.