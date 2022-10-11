^

Business

P1 trillion worth of airport projects to be completed next year

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
October 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government and the private sector will complete at least P1 trillion worth of airport projects in the provinces in 2023 as part of efforts to boost travel and tourism nationwide.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the public and private sectors would finish a total of nine airport construction and upgrades next year amounting to P1 trillion.

These airport developments include Tuguegarao Airport, San Vicente Airport, Tacloban Airport, Bacolod-Silay International Airport, Catbalogan Airport, Francisco Bangoy International Airport (Davao International Airport), Central Mindanao Airport, Sanga-Sanga Airport and Labo Airport.

“These projects are all set to be completed by 2023. They have a total projected cost of close to P1 trillion – that’s a trillion, not billion,” Bautista said at the 2022 EJAP Infrastructure Forum, co-presented by Pangilinan-led PLDT Inc. and Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

Apart from these, several airports across the country are set to undergo expansion through the public-private partnership (PPP) scheme. They include the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, Laguindingan International Airport, Bicol International Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Puerto Princesa International Airport, Davao International Airport, among others.

Bautista also said airports in Dumaguete, Siargao, Zamboanga and Masbate would be built within the term of the Marcos administration.

In September, state-run Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) turned over six airports located in Mindanao to the administration of the Bangsamoro Airport Authority.

“With this move, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will be able to push for the development of the airport infrastructure to support the economic growth of that region,” Bautista said.

For 2023, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will require more than P28 billion to finish at least 50 airport developments nationwide, most of which are located in the provinces.

However, the Department of Budget and Management approved just P2.49 billion to bankroll five projects.

President Marcos, in his budget message, said the funding would be used to build and modernize some of the airports in the regions.

Two of the airport projects that will be financed by the 2023 budget are located in the President’s hometowns: Laoag International Airport in Ilocos Norte and Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport in Tacloban.

Moving forward, Bautista called on private firms to contribute to aviation developments through the PPP mode.

“While there may be challenges in the completion of these big-ticket projects, DOTr, CAAP and other aviation agencies continuously work toward creating a fully connected Philippine sky,” the transport chief said.

Recommended
