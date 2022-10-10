Meralco announces power rate cut in October

Meralco linemen examined the electric meter base at a post along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — Consumers prepping for tighter budgets should expect some reductions in their power bills as Meralco announced a fresh round of rate cuts in October.

The country’s largest power distributor announced on Monday that a residential consumer will see their monthly power bill decrease to P9.8628 per kiloWatt hour this month. This is equivalent to a P15 cut for a typical household that consumes 200 kWh.

Meralco explained that the rate cut was due to a Energy Regulatory Commission-mandated reduction of P0.0619 per kWh in the Feed-in-Tariff Allowance.

Likewise, generation charges were cut by P0.0201 per kWh last month due to lower costs from Meralco’s supply contracts.

Independent power producers and power supply agreements charged less in September.

“The reduced use of more expensive alternative fuel by the First Gas-Sta. Rita and San Lorenzo plants and increased plant utilization of IPPs and PSAs more than offset the impact of the steep depreciation of the Peso in September,” said Meralco.

The power distributor noted that dollar-denominated costs comprise 98% of charges from IPPs and 38% from PSAs. Electricity from the two account for nearly half of Meralco’s energy requirement last month.

Likewise, these also offset persistently higher charges from the spot market, now at P11.9990 per kWh from P4.8128 as supply in the Luzon grid remained strained.

The power distributor continues to mete regulator-mandated refunds equivalent to a total of P1.8009 per kWh to its residential consumers.

Meralco noted that South Premiere Power Corporation and San Miguel Energy Corporation continued to supply electricity to them at ERC-approved rates despite their protests. The ERC denied their calls for price hikes.

“Should SPPC and SMEC decide to pursue the contract termination, we will ensure continuity of stable, reliable and adequate supply for our customers by getting supply from other sources like the WESM and other generation companies,” said Jose Ronald V. Valles, Meralco FVP and Regulatory Management Office.