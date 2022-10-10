^

Business

FDI inflows tank in July on growing recession fears

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 10, 2022 | 12:06pm
Unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease, FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones.
MANILA, Philippines — Foreign direct investments into the Philippines came in at a slower clip in July amid looming global recession fears that could muddy investor sentiment in the coming months.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Monday showed FDIs raked in a net inflow of $460 million in July, slumping 64.4% year-on-year. A net inflow means more FDIs entered the country than those that left.

Year-to-date, FDI posted a net inflow of $5.1 billion, down 12% on an annual basis.

For this year, the central bank projects a full-year haul of $10.5 billion net inflow, lower than the actual $12.4 billion net inflow recorded last year.

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., said the latest FDI data may be a reflection of a projected global recession, since economic growth is expected to slow down next year.

“Tighter financial conditions in major source countries could have contributed to lower FDI. A rising interest rate environment, more pessimistic business environment, and higher cost may refrain foreign companies from investing in the near-term,” she said in a Viber message. 

Data broken down showed that in the first seven months of 2022, equity capital placements, a measure of new FDIs, retreated 21.6% year-on-year to $977 million.

Part of the inflows in July were sustained by intercompany borrowings between multinational companies and their local offices, which nevertheless shrank 80.6% year-on-year to $213 million.

Reinvestment of earnings tumbled 31.4% on-year to $111 million during the month. 

“However, as evident in industries that are experiencing positive inflows, such as construction, real estate, and manufacturing, medium-term outlook in the Philippines remain bullish,” Velasquez added. 

