Open MC taxi business to competition

The Philippine Star
October 10, 2022 | 12:00am
“Limiting the MC taxi business to three benefits only us – Angkas, Joyride and Move It – and not the public. And if current efforts by an unseen hand to keep Move It as a kulelat player, then basically you have only two dominant companies”, said Francis Juan, Move It chairman.
MANILA, Philippines — Move It wants the government to open up the motorcycle (MC) taxi sector to free and open competition so commuters can get the best services and fares.

Competition is guaranteed by the Constitution “and there is a solid reason for it: it protects consumers from monopolies and duopolies and cartels that can abuse the public with poor service and high prices knowing that the public has no other choice,” he said.

He cited the telecommunications industry and the commercial airline sector. With competition, services have improved and fares have gone down.

“It will be the same in all businesses, including the MC taxi business. Competition makes businesses stronger and better. Matira ang matibay, but only through honest competition, not by using underhanded tactics,” Juan said.

Juan said Move It has around 1,000 drivers at the moment compared to around 30,000 as claimed by the sector leader.

While the smallest, Move It charges its drivers the lowest commission to let them earn more and offers the best fares to commuters.

Juan said he would continue this practice and fight current efforts to stop Move It from getting help from investors.

“The market leader has its own foreign investor with a board seat and yet the so-called civic groups trying to stop us from getting financial help and getting bigger and better are quiet about it. They are focusing only on us and foisting an untruth that our investor will become a fourth player. How can that happen when the anti-competition policy now in place limits the sector to three?” he said.

This same underhanded tactic succeeded in 2021 when the government, while lauding the partnership where Move It could tap and serve Grab subscribers, at the same time stopped it after only one week of operation, he said.

Juan said the government should promote and not limit business growth, and open competition is the way to go, he said.

“Let us pass the bill legitimizing the MC taxi business and allow every interested party to join. The longer the delay, the more the public will suffer poor service. Besides, an open sector will generate hundreds of thousands of jobs” he said.

This early, he said, fares from the other MC taxi operators have gone down to compete with Move It after it obtained Grab’s investment.

“That means lumiit ang kita nila. So they want us out para tuloy ang ligaya. But we will fight this and fight as an honest competitor”, he said.

