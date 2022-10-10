^

Business

Stocks to track Wall Stmovement

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
October 10, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As a painful decline in markets drags on, investors are grappling with a difficult choice: stick with stocks and hope for a turnaround or avoid them until better times arrive.

Stock portal 2TradeAsia said investors would be keeping a close watch on September inflation in the US this week for clues on whether the 300 basis points in rate hikes already delivered by the US Federal Reserve have dented inflation.

It said signs that consumer prices remain steep are likely to weigh on markets, further undercutting the case for staying in stocks.

“Stubborn inflation could force the US Federal Reserve to extend restrictive policy until 2023 – recall that baseline projections at present include 0.75 and 0.50 percentage point increases in November and December meetings, respectively. Protracted hawkish policy increase the risk of a hard landing and tilts downward pressure on 2023 valuations, especially as most equity plays are currently cyclical,” 2TradeAsia said.

This, in turn, supports some weakness in the medium-term as Philippine inflation, which was at 6.9 percent in September, has yet to show signs of slowing down.

In a market commentary, Unicapital Securities Research said the local stock index could range between 5,700 and 6,000 in the near term amid the prevailing market volatility,

“Above 6,000, while still at attractive valuations, will need encouraging economic developments to address risk concerns and spur a sustainable rally,” it said.

It urged investors to accumulate at the bottom end of the 5,700 range, keeping in mind that risk factors still abound and that any negative economic news can induce tests below the current support levels.

Last week, the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 5,932.19, up 191.12 points or 3.3 percent week-on-week after losing 518.47 points or 8.3 percent.the previous week.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort sees the market’s psychological resistance at the 6,000-mark and the next resistance levels at 6,194 to 6,235.

The immediate support level is seen at 5,785 to 5.850 while the next important support is the 5,699.30 intraday low posted on Oct. 3, 2022, he said.

STOCK MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How Philippine stocks performed in Marcos' first 100 days

How Philippine stocks performed in Marcos' first 100 days

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Ever since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was inaugurated after a landslide victory, the Philippine Stock Exchange index has...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank kicks off peso bond offering

Metrobank kicks off peso bond offering

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. has started offering peso-denominated bonds carrying a fixed rate of five percent per annum...
Business
fbtw
In charts: The Philippine economy 100 days into Marcos presidency

In charts: The Philippine economy 100 days into Marcos presidency

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
The Marcos Jr. administration had lofty expectations for the Philippine economy in 2022 but saw its growth clipped by headwinds...
Business
fbtw
Filipinos unhappy with Marcos' handling of inflation problem &mdash; survey

Filipinos unhappy with Marcos' handling of inflation problem — survey

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
Majority of Filipinos are unhappy with how President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is handling the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Inflation seen tapering off by Q1 2023

Inflation seen tapering off by Q1 2023

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The country’s headline inflation may start to cool down only by the first quarter of next year at the latest, even after...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Forex buffer drops to $95 billion in September

Forex buffer drops to $95 billion in September

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The country ‘s foreign exchange buffer slipped for the seventh straight month to $95.01 billion in September from the...
Business
fbtw
Philippines faces dark power outlook next year

Philippines faces dark power outlook next year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The country may face a difficult power supply situation throughout the first six months of next year, according to Energy...
Business
fbtw
Prices of construction materials ease in August

Prices of construction materials ease in August

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The increase in the wholesale prices of construction materials in the National Capital Region continued to ease in August...
Business
fbtw
BSP to adjust rate cap on credit card transactions

BSP to adjust rate cap on credit card transactions

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to finally adjust the rate cap and other charges imposed on credit card transactions...
Business
fbtw
Open MC taxi business to competition

Open MC taxi business to competition

1 hour ago
Move It wants the government to open up the motorcycle taxi sector to free and open competition so commuters can get the best...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with