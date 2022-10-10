Stocks to track Wall Stmovement

MANILA, Philippines — As a painful decline in markets drags on, investors are grappling with a difficult choice: stick with stocks and hope for a turnaround or avoid them until better times arrive.

Stock portal 2TradeAsia said investors would be keeping a close watch on September inflation in the US this week for clues on whether the 300 basis points in rate hikes already delivered by the US Federal Reserve have dented inflation.

It said signs that consumer prices remain steep are likely to weigh on markets, further undercutting the case for staying in stocks.

“Stubborn inflation could force the US Federal Reserve to extend restrictive policy until 2023 – recall that baseline projections at present include 0.75 and 0.50 percentage point increases in November and December meetings, respectively. Protracted hawkish policy increase the risk of a hard landing and tilts downward pressure on 2023 valuations, especially as most equity plays are currently cyclical,” 2TradeAsia said.

This, in turn, supports some weakness in the medium-term as Philippine inflation, which was at 6.9 percent in September, has yet to show signs of slowing down.

In a market commentary, Unicapital Securities Research said the local stock index could range between 5,700 and 6,000 in the near term amid the prevailing market volatility,

“Above 6,000, while still at attractive valuations, will need encouraging economic developments to address risk concerns and spur a sustainable rally,” it said.

It urged investors to accumulate at the bottom end of the 5,700 range, keeping in mind that risk factors still abound and that any negative economic news can induce tests below the current support levels.

Last week, the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 5,932.19, up 191.12 points or 3.3 percent week-on-week after losing 518.47 points or 8.3 percent.the previous week.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort sees the market’s psychological resistance at the 6,000-mark and the next resistance levels at 6,194 to 6,235.

The immediate support level is seen at 5,785 to 5.850 while the next important support is the 5,699.30 intraday low posted on Oct. 3, 2022, he said.