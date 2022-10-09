SEC feted by group of state accountants

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been recognized by the Association of Government Accountants of the Philippines Inc. (AGAP) for having one of the outstanding accounting offices in the public sector in 2021.

The corporate regulator was feted for its commitment to the sound and transparent use of public funds.

The award is given to organizations nominated by the Commission on Audit (COA) for exemplifying quality, timeliness, and accuracy in their financial reports.

AGAP recognizes dynamic government financial management practitioners.

“The SEC, primarily through its Financial Management Department has always adhered to the highest standards of financial reporting, which is crucial in securing the public’s trust as we take part in the development of our country’s financial sector,” SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said.

“This distinction further strengthens the SEC’s position as a governing body, employing the gold standard of public accountability and transparency,” Aquino added.

The SEC has received an “unqualified opinion” from the COA for four consecutive years from 2018 to 2022.

Auditors render an unqualified or unmodified opinion when they conclude that the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, which could arise from either error or fraud, according to the International Public Sector Accounting Standards.

Meanwhile, Aquino recently named CEO of the Year in International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Future of Enterprise Awards 2022 Philippines.

Aquino was recognized “for steering the Commission toward a digital-first world.”

Winners of the Future Enterprise Awards asserted their leadership in a digital-first world, distinguishing themselves from 1,071 entries received from 707 unique end-user organizations across Asia/Pacific.

“They were chosen as a cut above the rest after displaying exceptional planning and implementation of digital transformation initiatives according to IDC’s Future Enterprise benchmark categories,” according to the SEC.

“I would like to thank IDC for recognizing my supervision and efforts in transforming the SEC Philippines into a digital, resilient organization that could serve its stakeholders more efficiently and effectively, amid and despite a pandemic and other crisis that may come our way,” Aquino said.