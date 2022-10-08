QC, Maya, UnionBank, ADB, McDonald's hailed for digital innovations

IDC Future Enterprise Awards seeks out best practices in digital transformation by honoring individuals and organizations who address gaps through innovative technology and forward-facing leadership.

MANILA, Philippines — Market intelligence firm IDC Philippines recognized seven Philippine institutions and companies for their "digital innovations and leadership."

At the recent IDC Future Enterprise Awards, the Quezon City Government led by Mayor Joy Belmonte bagged two awards.

The QC Biz Easy or the Online Unified Business Permit Application System project was hailed as the "Future of Customer Experience" by facilitating ease of doing business in the city.

The project streamlines and integrates all regulatory departments involved in the business permitting process, contributing to "a 7% increase in customer growth" in a span of one year from January to June 2021 to the same period in 2022.

The local government unit's QC iBiz View which automates the inspection audit system was deemed to demonstrate the "Future of Digital Innovation."

The system, the first of its kind in the Philippines, facilitates the verification of regulatory permit compliance of local establishments and enterprises.

The project provides each city inspector with a tablet and a handheld printer where the audit system server can be accessed for the review of mission orders.

Another awardee was McDonald's Philippines and its parent company Golden Arches Development Corp., which received the Special Award for Digital Resiliency for its business continuity plan that led to digital transformation and growth during the pandemic.

The UnionBank of the Philippines bagged two prizes, namely "Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure" for its Data Vault Platform and "Best in Future of Industry Ecosystems" for "closing the gap to accelerate digitization in the Philippines" through its business solutions partnerships initiative.

Other awardees were: