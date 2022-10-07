Budget carriers hike volume, reopen foreign routes

MANILA, Philippines — Budget carriers are increasing their flight volumes and reopening international routes to capture the surging demand for air travel during the holiday season.

For the fourth quarter, low-cost airlines Cebu Pacific and AirAsia Philippines have started raising their weekly flights to both domestic and foreign destinations as they see holiday demand climbing back to pre-pandemic levels.

Cebu Pacific is increasing its weekly flights to Bali, Bangkok, Dubai, Fukuoka, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Taipei.

In particular, flights to

Hong Kong and Singapore from Manila were scaled up to 28 and 21 times a week, from 21 and 14 times, respectively. As Cebu Pacific expands its operations in the regions, it has hiked its Cebu-Singapore and vice versa route to seven times weekly.

Likewise, the airline owned by the Gokongwei clan will resume the international operations of its Davao hub by reinstating flights to Singapore and back starting on Oct. 31. On the same date, Cebu Pacific will also reactivate its planes bound for Kota Kinabalu from Manila.

For its part, AirAsia Philippines increased its Manila flights to Caticlan, Tagbilaran, Puerto Princesa, Cebu, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Kalibo, Tacloban, Zamboanga, as well as to Roxas.

The Philippine unit of the Malaysian airline also ramped up its Cebu flights to Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and Caticlan, but decided to keep its Clark to Caticlan frequency at four times a week.

AirAsia Philippines plans to reinstate its Manila flights to Taipei and Osaka in November, taking advantage of the loosening restrictions in East Asia in time for the holidays.

Cebu Pacific chief commercial officer Xander Lao said the budget carrier would resume its foreign trips one after the other, expecting that foreign governments will soon lift travel restrictions. At present, the airline flies direct to 19 international destinations, with limited operations in China.

“We are happy to add more flights to international destinations as we see a greater demand for leisure travel abroad, leading up to the holiday season. We also hope to reopen more flights as we anticipate other countries to ease restrictions soon,” Lao said.

AirAsia Philippines spokesman Steve Dailisan said the low-cost airline has seen an increase in forward bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022 up until the second quarter of 2023.