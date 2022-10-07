^

Business

Budget carriers hike volume, reopen foreign routes

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
October 7, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Budget carriers are increasing their flight volumes and reopening international routes to capture the surging demand for air travel during the holiday season.

For the fourth quarter, low-cost airlines Cebu Pacific and AirAsia Philippines have started raising their weekly flights to both domestic and foreign destinations as they see holiday demand climbing back to pre-pandemic levels.

Cebu Pacific is increasing its weekly flights to Bali, Bangkok, Dubai, Fukuoka, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Taipei.

In particular, flights to
Hong Kong and Singapore from Manila were scaled up to 28 and 21 times a week, from 21 and 14 times, respectively. As Cebu Pacific expands its operations in the regions, it  has hiked its Cebu-Singapore and vice versa route to seven times weekly.

Likewise, the airline owned by the Gokongwei clan will resume the international operations of its Davao hub by reinstating flights to Singapore and back starting on Oct. 31. On the same date, Cebu Pacific will also reactivate its planes bound for Kota Kinabalu from Manila.

For its part, AirAsia Philippines increased its Manila flights to Caticlan, Tagbilaran, Puerto Princesa, Cebu, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Kalibo, Tacloban, Zamboanga, as well as to Roxas.

The Philippine unit of the Malaysian airline also ramped up its Cebu flights to Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and Caticlan, but decided to keep its Clark to Caticlan frequency at four times a week.

AirAsia Philippines plans to reinstate its Manila flights to Taipei and Osaka in November, taking advantage of the loosening restrictions in East Asia in time for the holidays.

Cebu Pacific chief commercial officer Xander Lao said the budget carrier would resume its foreign trips one after the other, expecting that foreign governments will soon lift travel restrictions. At present, the airline flies direct to 19 international destinations, with limited operations in China.

“We are happy to add more flights to international destinations as we see a greater demand for leisure travel abroad, leading up to the holiday season. We also hope to reopen more flights as we anticipate other countries to ease restrictions soon,” Lao said.

AirAsia Philippines spokesman Steve Dailisan said the low-cost airline has seen an increase in forward bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022 up until the second quarter of 2023.

BUDGET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tales of confusion and budget cuts: Inside Shopee Philippines' layoffs

Tales of confusion and budget cuts: Inside Shopee Philippines' layoffs

By Ramon Royandoyan | 12 hours ago
Tales of budget cuts, confusion and a warped sense of optimism colored the last days of employees who were axed by Shopee...
Business
fbtw

The Ukraine War and the global economy: At a tipping point?

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 2 days ago
One of the big uncertainties of the global economy and the Philippine economy is the Ukraine War.
Business
fbtw
Inflation sizzles in September after super typhoon worsened supply woes

Inflation sizzles in September after super typhoon worsened supply woes

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Inflation remained painfully high in September after a devastating typhoon that hit the country during the month exacerbated...
Business
fbtw
BSP seeks to stave off speculative attacks on peso

BSP seeks to stave off speculative attacks on peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
In a statement on Tuesday, the central bank is looking to address disruptions to financial markets in the country, noting...
Business
fbtw
Jobless rate worsens in August, adding pressure on inflation-hit workers

Jobless rate worsens in August, adding pressure on inflation-hit workers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 15 hours ago
The proportion of jobless Filipinos rose in August, all while boiling inflation continues to smash the incomes of both households...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Jollibee named favorite fastfood chain in Hong Kong

Jollibee named favorite fastfood chain in Hong Kong

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Filipino-owned fast food giant Jollibee, which operates 20 stores in Hong Kong has been recognized as the “favorite...
Business
fbtw
Share prices ease as investors take profits &nbsp;

Share prices ease as investors take profits  

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices eased yesterday to snap a three-day upturn as investors took profits from the market’s recent gains.
Business
fbtw
AmRo retains Philippines GDP growth forecast this year

AmRo retains Philippines GDP growth forecast this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office has maintained its gross domestic product growth projection for the Philippines...
Business
fbtw

COVID-19 insurance payments hit P21 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The insurance industry has already released almost P21 billion in total COVID payouts to policyholders who were infected by the virus since the pandemic started.
Business
fbtw

Loans to MSMEs drop below 10% mandated threshold

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Loans disbursed by banks operating in the country to micro, small, and medium enterprises slipped by 1.6 percent to P447.7 billion in the first half of the year from P454.84 billion in the same period last year,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with