^

Business

Marcos gov't borrows $2-B from investors in its first global bonds sale

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 6:10pm
Marcos gov't borrows $2-B from investors in its first global bonds sale
Under the Constitution, the government needs to secure the approval of the BSP first before it can contract or guarantee foreign loans. This is to promote the judicious use of the resources and ensure that external debt requirements are at manageable levels.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Marcos Jr. administration said it scored boons in its first attempt to tap the global bond market despite persistent inflationary pressures that are pushing borrowing costs up.

The Philippine government borrowed $2 billion from investors following its return to the international capital markets for the third time this year, the Bureau of the Treasury reported Thursday. The US-dollar denominated bonds were sold in three tranches, with debt papers payable in five, 10.5 and 25 years.

The Treasury said the government was able to “successfully” raise fresh cash despite elevated inflation, which has prompted creditors at home and abroad to ask for higher interest rates to offset the impact of rising consumer prices on their investments. At the same time, a weakening peso against a rallying US dollar is making foreign debt servicing more expensive for the Philippine government.

According to the Treasury, interest charged for the five-year bonds, as measured by a coupon rate, stood at 5.170% while the longer-dated 10.5-year papers fetch a rate of 5.609%.

The coupon rate for the 25-year bonds, meanwhile, was at 5.950%, 45-basis point tighter than initial pricing guidance of 6.550%.

The government will use the proceeds from the sale of the five- and 10.5-year global bonds for “general purposes, including budgetary support,” the Treasury said.

The proceeds from the 25-year securities will be applied to finance or refinance assets under the government’s Sustainable Finance Framework, the Treasury added.

“The success of this transaction is an indication of the Philippines’ readiness to brave choppy waters in pursuit of excellent results,” National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said in a statement.

GLOBAL BONDS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jobless rate worsens in August, adding pressure on inflation-hit workers

Jobless rate worsens in August, adding pressure on inflation-hit workers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The proportion of jobless Filipinos rose in August, all while boiling inflation continues to smash the incomes of both households...
Business
fbtw
Global collaboration key to tourism recovery, PTAA exec says

Global collaboration key to tourism recovery, PTAA exec says

1 day ago
A tourism group executive underscored the need to collaborate with different international travel organizations for the recovery...
Business
fbtw

The Ukraine War and the global economy: At a tipping point?

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
One of the big uncertainties of the global economy and the Philippine economy is the Ukraine War.
Business
fbtw
Inflation sizzles in September after super typhoon worsened supply woes

Inflation sizzles in September after super typhoon worsened supply woes

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Inflation remained painfully high in September after a devastating typhoon that hit the country during the month exacerbated...
Business
fbtw

Meralco secures emergency power supply

By Richmond Mercurio | September 9, 2022 - 12:00am
The Manila Electric Co. has secured emergency power supply deals with various generators in case that the termination of its power supply agreements with SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. pushes through, but the electricity...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Quick Take: Inflation accelerated in September and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Inflation accelerated in September and 2 more market updates

10 hours ago
Will the storm’s impact be negligible, as the Asian Development Bank seems to think, or will the supply chain disruptions...
Business
fbtw
Eagle Cement up 21% on SMC buyout and tender offer

Eagle Cement up 21% on SMC buyout and tender offer

10 hours ago
The PCC took a very detailed look at the cement market, and I have no reason to think that they’d approach this deal...
Business
fbtw
BSP ready to act further vs quickening inflation

BSP ready to act further vs quickening inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is ready to take further policy actions as inflation quickened anew to 6.9 percent in September...
Business
fbtw
Index ends flat despite 4-year high inflation

Index ends flat despite 4-year high inflation

By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The sector gauges were a mixed bag with services and mining & oil among the biggest gainers. The holding firms and property...
Business
fbtw
Customs exceeds 9-month collection target at P639 billion

Customs exceeds 9-month collection target at P639 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs continued to surpass its collection target, hitting almost P640 billion in the nine-month period amid...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with