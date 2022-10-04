^

Government seeks to insure 2.3 million farmers from calamity losses

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
October 4, 2022 | 12:00am
Farmers reap their newly-harvested palay at a rice field in Barangay Buer in Aguilar, Pangasinan on Saturday (October 1, 2022).
STAR / Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — The government plans to insure 2.3 million farmers next year amid natural calamities that hound the agriculture sector.

During the Senate hearing on the proposed budget of the Department of Finance on Monday, the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) said it would allocate P4.5 billion in subsidies next year.

The PCIC has already been placed under the Insurance Commission, which is an attached agency of the DOF.

“For 2023, we intend to cover some 2.3 million small farmers to be given free crop insurance,” PCIC president Jovy Bernabe said.

Of the P4.5 billion, almost 50 percent at P2.2 billion will be for 1.07 million rice farmers covering 1.1 million hectares of land. Another P1 billion will be earmarked for over 350,000 corn farmers.

Some 270,000 farmers planting high value crops will also be covered worth P600 million.

For the livestock industry, the PCIC will allocate another P600 million to insure 530,000 raisers to cover some 2.77 million heads of animals.

The fisheries sector will get P50 million and another P50 million for non-crop agricultural assets.

A huge chunk of PCIC’s yearly revenues go to insurance claims of insured farmers affected by typhoons, flooding, pests, diseases, and all other natural calamities.

There are 7.9 million farmers in the country and PCIC’s penetration rate is only at 30 percent. This means that some 5.6 million farmers are not covered by insurance.

Bernabe said the PCIC has additional P4 billion funds from the central bank as penalties of banks that fail to comply with the Agri-Agra Law.

“However, that will be the last amount already because under the law, the proceeds of the penalties for failure to comply will go to another project and not anymore to crop insurance,” Bernabe said.

“The P4 billion is already with PCIC and we would be using that money in 2023 and 2024 to cover other farmers who will not be covered by the 2023 budget,” he said.

The amount will be good to cover additional two million farmers in the country.

fbtw

fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw

fbtw

fbtw

fbtw

fbtw
