Iloilo passes 1st provincial RE ordinance

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) plans to assist Iloilo in finding renewable energy (RE) investors as the province recently passed the country’s first RE provincial ordinance.

Realizing the multiple benefits that the province and its people could reap from RE, the provincial government of lloilo has issued Renewable Energy Ordinance of 2022 (I-PORE 2022) and becomes the first local government unit (LGU) to pass a law on RE.

The ordinance mandates the establishment of infrastructure and mechanisms on RE, encourage barangays, municipalities, and cities to identify and allocate possible sites for RE investments, and provide incentives according to the provincial investment code.

I-PORE 2022 emphasizes the development, utilization and commercialization of RE sources to help the province achieve energy self-reliance.

It will also help Iloilo increase RE use by institutionalizing the development of local climate change adaptation capabilities, and encouraging the development and utilization of RE sources as tools to prevent harmful emissions to mitigate the effects of climate change.

To fund the implementation, Iloilo will allocate a regular annual appropriation in amount equivalent to at least 50 percent of one percent of the annual budget or about P21 million based on 2022 budget.

The ordinance is anchored on Republic Act 9513, or the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, and the United Nations Sustainable Goals that ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy.

DOE Assistant Secretary Mylene Capongcol expressed optimism that the province of Iloilo would demonstrate to other LGUs the importance of local renewable energy planning in attaining the policy direction of the government under the RE law.

“The next step is for the DOE and other agencies to assist in finding investors and various partners to support the Iloilo RE plan,” Capongcol said.

The Iloilo RE provincial ordinance is expected to contribute to the country’s target of attaining 35 percent RE share in the national energy mix by 2030.

Ahead of the ordinance, Iloilo has long committed to integrate RE policies and projects in the provincial energy development agenda.

The Iloilo provincial government, through Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr., inked in 2019 a memorandum of understanding with the DOE, the United Nations Development Program, and the Global Environment Facility to integrate RE policies through the Development for Renewable Energy Applications Market Mainstreaming and Sustainability Project or DREAMS.