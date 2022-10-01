^

Business

Iloilo passes 1st provincial RE ordinance

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 1, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) plans to assist Iloilo in finding renewable energy (RE) investors as the province recently passed the country’s first RE provincial ordinance.

Realizing the multiple benefits that the province and its people could reap from RE, the provincial government of lloilo has issued  Renewable Energy Ordinance of 2022 (I-PORE 2022) and becomes the first local government unit (LGU) to pass a law on RE.

The ordinance mandates the establishment of infrastructure and mechanisms on RE, encourage barangays, municipalities, and cities to identify and allocate possible sites for RE investments, and provide incentives according to the provincial investment code.

I-PORE 2022 emphasizes the development, utilization and commercialization of RE sources to help the province achieve energy self-reliance.

It will also help Iloilo increase RE use by institutionalizing the development of local climate change adaptation capabilities, and encouraging the development and utilization of RE sources as tools to prevent harmful emissions to mitigate the effects of climate change.

To fund the implementation, Iloilo will allocate a regular annual appropriation in amount equivalent to at least 50 percent of one percent of the annual budget or about P21 million based on 2022 budget.

The ordinance is anchored on Republic Act 9513, or the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, and the United Nations Sustainable Goals that ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy.

DOE Assistant Secretary Mylene Capongcol expressed optimism that the province of Iloilo would demonstrate to other LGUs the importance of local renewable energy planning in attaining the policy direction of the government under the RE law.

“The next step is for the DOE and other agencies to assist in finding investors and various partners to support the Iloilo RE plan,” Capongcol said.

The Iloilo RE provincial ordinance is expected to contribute to the country’s target of attaining 35 percent RE share in the national energy mix by 2030.

Ahead of the ordinance, Iloilo has long committed to integrate RE policies and projects in the provincial energy development agenda.

The Iloilo provincial government, through Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr., inked in 2019 a memorandum of understanding with the DOE, the United Nations Development Program, and the Global Environment Facility to integrate RE policies through the Development for Renewable Energy Applications Market Mainstreaming and Sustainability Project or DREAMS.

DOE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayalas, Gokongweis to merge bank units

Ayalas, Gokongweis to merge bank units

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
A possible merger is in the works between Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands and Robinsons Bank Corp. of the Gokongwei...
Business
fbtw
Sustaining its ascent, government debt tips over P13-T in August

Sustaining its ascent, government debt tips over P13-T in August

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The national government’s debt stock tipped over the P13-trillion line in August, leaving the state of the country’s...
Business
fbtw
British investors still bullish on Philippines despite headwinds

British investors still bullish on Philippines despite headwinds

9 hours ago
“I think our investors continue to look ahead because what they look for is the longer-term".
Business
fbtw
Hong Kong seen as potential market for Philippine firms to raise &lsquo;green&rsquo; funds

Hong Kong seen as potential market for Philippine firms to raise ‘green’ funds

9 hours ago
Philippine companies could tap the Hong Kong market to raise funds for their “green” spending, as the Southeast...
Business
fbtw
Amid text scams, Globe to block SMS with clickable links

Amid text scams, Globe to block SMS with clickable links

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
In a statement on Friday, the Ayala-led telco giant said this would cover all text messages from prepaid and postpaid numbers...
Business
fbtw
Latest

First international Hotel 101 soon to rise in Japan

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
DoubleDragon Corp. has moved a step closer toward opening its first international Hotel 101 outside the country.
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely rose to over 7% in September&ndash; BSP &nbsp;

Inflation likely rose to over 7% in September– BSP  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Inflation may have risen beyond seven percent in September amid the sharp depreciation of the peso against the dollar as well...
Business
fbtw
National debt breaches P13 trillion level in August &nbsp;

National debt breaches P13 trillion level in August  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The outstanding debt of the national government has breached the P13-trillion mark after jumping to another record-high in...
Business
fbtw
Philippines can tap $3 billion South Korea ODA for infrastructure until 2026

Philippines can tap $3 billion South Korea ODA for infrastructure until 2026

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines can borrow up to $3 billion from South Korea to finance local infrastructure projects in the next four y...
Business
fbtw
Budget deficit shrinks on higher revenue growth

Budget deficit shrinks on higher revenue growth

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government continued to narrow its budget deficit in August as growth in revenue outpaced spending receipts with consistent...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with