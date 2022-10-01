^

Business

P2.25 billion tax evasion cases filed in 8 months

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
October 1, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), the country’s biggest revenue generating agency, filed 78 cases of tax evasion worth P2.25 billion as of end-August.

The BIR said it filed 78 criminal complaints against erring taxpayers under its Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) program from January to August.

These cases involve an estimated total tax liabilities of P2.25 billion.

The complaints were filed by 11 revenue regions led by Makati City followed by Caloocan, Manila and Quezon City.

Others include South and East Metro Manila, Cebu City, Calasiao, and Pampanga, among others.

The RATE program was started by the Department of Finance, BIR’s mother agency, in 2005.

It targets to investigate and prosecute individuals and entities that committed tax evasion and other criminal violations of the National Internal Revenue Code.

The BIR aims to enhance taxpayers’ voluntary compliance and promote public confidence in the tax system by emphasizing the criminal nature of tax evasion.

The RATE is one of the priority programs of the BIR. Other tax enforcement activities of the BIR are the Oplan Kandado program, broadening of the tax base, and intensified conduct of audit and investigation.

BIR
Philstar
