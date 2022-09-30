Jollibee infuses more funds into Tim Ho Wan operator

MANILA, Philippines — Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) is infusing more funds into Titan Dining LP, the private equity fund which owns the Tim Ho Wan brand and company-owned Tim Ho Wan stores.

JFC, through wholly owned subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL), announced its additional capital call commitment to Titan, paving the way for the increase in Titan’s fund size to S$350 million from the current S$250 million.

This would be used to fund Tim Ho Wan’s store expansion plans and working capital requirements as well as facilitate the completion of other projects.

JWPL has a 90 percent participating interest in Titan. With the increase in fund size, JWPL’s total commitment to the fund shall amount to S$315 million.

Initially, JFC invested S$45 million in Titan in May 2018 to own a 45 percent participating interest in the equity fund which was the master franchisee of Tim Ho Wan in the Asia Pacific region.

It was given the opportunity to acquire a substantial ownership of Taim Ho Wan’s master franchise in the Asia Pacific region through a purchase mechanism provided for in the investment agreement.

To prepare for this eventuality, JFC set up a franchise operation of Tim Ho Wan in Shanghai, China.

In October 2020, JFC’s participating interest in Titan increased further to 85 percent from 60 percent after JWPL purchased the 25 percent participating interest of another investor in the fund for a total consideration of S$36.3 million.

In August 2021, JFC purchased the remaining 15 percent stake held by other investors in Titan.