^

Business

Jollibee infuses more funds into Tim Ho Wan operator

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) is infusing more funds into Titan Dining LP, the private equity fund which owns the Tim Ho Wan brand and company-owned Tim Ho Wan stores.

JFC, through wholly owned subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL), announced its additional capital call commitment to Titan, paving the way for the increase in Titan’s fund size to S$350 million from the current S$250 million.

This would be used to fund Tim Ho Wan’s store expansion plans and working capital requirements as well as facilitate the completion of other projects.

JWPL has a 90 percent participating interest in Titan. With the increase in fund size, JWPL’s total commitment to the fund shall amount to S$315 million.

Initially, JFC invested S$45 million in Titan in May 2018 to own a 45 percent participating interest in the equity fund which was the master franchisee of Tim Ho Wan in the Asia Pacific region.

It was given the opportunity to acquire a substantial ownership of Taim Ho Wan’s master franchise in the Asia Pacific region through a purchase mechanism provided for in the investment agreement.

To prepare for this eventuality, JFC set up a franchise operation of Tim Ho Wan in Shanghai, China.

In October 2020, JFC’s participating interest in Titan increased further to 85 percent from 60 percent after JWPL purchased the 25 percent participating interest of another investor in the fund for a total consideration of S$36.3 million.

In August 2021, JFC purchased the remaining 15 percent stake held by other investors in Titan.

JFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos brings home $4-B in potential investments from US trip

Marcos brings home $4-B in potential investments from US trip

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
The potential American investments are expected to generate 112,285 jobs.
Business
fbtw

Pitching investments with Team Marcos

By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
The visit of a sitting Philippine President to the US has been long overdue.
Business
fbtw
Sterling, markets drop again as BoE boost wears off

Sterling, markets drop again as BoE boost wears off

8 hours ago
However, the pound -- which earlier this week hit a record low against the dollar -- struggled to hold its advance against...
Business
fbtw
Hey big spender: tax breaks, huge outlays &mdash; the UK's unusual mix

Hey big spender: tax breaks, huge outlays — the UK's unusual mix

8 hours ago
The tax cuts announced by the UK government echo those in the United States under Republican presidents Donald Trump in 2017...
Business
fbtw
Surging dollar sends peso plunging to new low

Surging dollar sends peso plunging to new low

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
The local currency’s finish on Tuesday, at P58.99 against the greenback, was weaker than its previous close of P58.5,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Peso seen slumping near 62:$1 by yearend

Peso seen slumping near 62:$1 by yearend

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
An economist sees the peso slumping closer to 62 to $1 level by the end of the year amid the continued strengthening of the...
Business
fbtw
More hot money flees Philippines in August

More hot money flees Philippines in August

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
More speculative funds flowed out of the Philippines than what came in for the fourth straight month in August, with foreign...
Business
fbtw
Ayalas, Gokongweis to merge bank units

Ayalas, Gokongweis to merge bank units

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
A possible merger is in the works between Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands and Robinsons Bank Corp. of the Gokongwei...
Business
fbtw
Stocks halt losing streak, still below 6,000 mark

Stocks halt losing streak, still below 6,000 mark

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The stock market ended its losing streak yesterday as investors returned to hunt for bargains, mirroring gains in other Asian...
Business
fbtw
ACEN commits A$800 million for 520-MW solar farm

ACEN commits A$800 million for 520-MW solar farm

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
ACEN Corp. has committed as much as 800 million Australian dollars for the construction of a 520-megawatt direct current solar...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with