^

Business

World Bank upgrades Philippine growth projection as consumption rebounds in region

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 27, 2022 | 11:24am
World Bank upgrades Philippine growth projection as consumption rebounds in region
A long queue of commuters wait for rides along Ortigas Extension in Cainta and Taytay, Rizal on Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The World Bank upgraded its growth forecast for the Philippines this year due to a resurgence in consumer spending amid a projected global economic downturn. 

In the World Bank’s East Asia and Pacific October 2022 Economic Update released on Tuesday, the gross domestic product was projected to hit 6.5% this year, raised from the previous 5.7% in April. This projection fell at the low-end of the Marcos Jr. administration’s target of 6.5-7.5% growth this year. 

“The main reason is that strong bounce-back of private consumption as in most countries in the region, evident to us that the Philippines saw a revival of both public and private investments,” said Aaditya Mattoo, World Bank East Asia and Pacific chief economist.

The World Bank’s forecast stood in stark contrast to the International Monetary Fund, which slashed its projection to a similar 6.5% growth in 2022. 

The projection was not uncommon however, as the World Bank noted that countries in East Asia and the Pacific witnessed household consumption rebound after the Delta variant surge last year and a global appetite for the region’s exports resurfaced. 

However, Mattoo acknowledged that the economy received a much-needed lift from election-related spending. The World Bank economist likewise attributed “reasonably better” exports and tourism revival which boosted the domestic economy since it was reopened early in the second quarter.

The Philippine economy grew 7.4% in the second quarter, significantly lower than what economists anticipated as inflation hampered growth then. 

Inflation, as measured in the consumer price index, eased to 6.3% in August but could peak this month or in October, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. For that, the World Bank is wary of the impact of inflation on the economy’s growth especially since the onslaught of typhoon ‘Karding’ could push consumer prices further upward, particularly rice. 

“While economic growth is picking up, the threat of inflation can erode these gains. Since food and energy account for about 70 percent of household expenditures for the poor, the sharp price spikes will erode their purchasing power,” the World Bank said in a separate report released Tuesday, September 27. 

If the World Bank’s forecast is realized, the Philippine economy would still be one of the fastest-growing economies bouncing back from pandemic fallout in the region this year. This is despite quickening inflation, a depreciating local currency and the impact of expensive fuel prices on consumption. 

The World Bank noted trends that could hamper growth within the region, which aside from inflation include softening appetite for the region’s exports, aggressive monetary policy tightening from central banks and capital flight. 

For this, Mattoo noted that the country’s fiscal policy left space for growth since monetary policy stayed hawkish as of late following the bevvy of interest rate hikes injected by the BSP. 

“While some aspect of monetary policy tightened, fiscal policy is a little bit more accommodative,” he said.

KARDINGPH

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION

WORLD BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;POGO ban to trigger real estate crisis&rsquo;

‘POGO ban to trigger real estate crisis’

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
A total ban on Philippine offshore gaming operations may trigger another crisis in the real estate industry and spill over...
Business
fbtw

Philippines invites US firms to Philippines

By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is encouraging global companies based in the US to  be partners of the government  in boosting the country’s economic growth, according to the  Department of Trade and Indus...
Business
fbtw

Power shortage too?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Duterte appointed a politician with no background in the sector as secretary of energy. Six years of neglect is starting to haunt us.
Business
fbtw
New mining applications expected even with new fiscal regime

New mining applications expected even with new fiscal regime

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The Department of Finance expects the government to see more mining applications in this administration even with fresh tax...
Business
fbtw

Power rates: Up, up, and away

By Rey Gamboa | 11 hours ago
Power rates are likely to increase further in the coming months as the impact of higher coal and crude oil importation costs trickle down to consumers, mainly due to a weak peso that has magnified the effect of high...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Interpol issues red notice for Terra crypto founder: Seoul

Interpol issues red notice for Terra crypto founder: Seoul

3 hours ago
On Twitter, Kwon denied that he was on the run but did not reveal his whereabouts.
Business
fbtw
Japan government intervenes to support cratering yen

Japan government intervenes to support cratering yen

3 hours ago
It was the first government intervention to prop up the currency since 1998 and came after the dollar neared 146 yen earlier...
Business
fbtw
Dow, S&P fall again, ending at lowest level of year

Dow, S&P fall again, ending at lowest level of year

3 hours ago
The aggressive moves by central banks have weighed on equities, with many investors now seeing increased odds of a rece...
Business
fbtw
IMF slashes Philippines growth forecasts

IMF slashes Philippines growth forecasts

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The International Monetary Fund sees the Philippines’ real gross domestic product growing by 6.5 percent in 2022, but...
Business
fbtw
Rate hikes likely to continue

Rate hikes likely to continue

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The research units of Fitch and Moody’s Groups sees the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas delivering more rate hikes until...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with