PNB removes clickable links on emails, SMS

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Bank (PNB) has joined the growing number of banks intensifying the drive against anti-cybercrime attacks as it has removed all clickable links in all its communications to clients.

In an advisory sent to clients, the Lucio Tan-led bank said it would no longer send clickable links via email or direct messaging via Viber, SMS, among others.

“Moving forward, any email or SMS asking you to click on a link or download any attachment/s shall not be from PNB. Use the PNB Digital App to carry out transactions with PNB,” the bank said in the advisory.

Under its #PNBeCyberSafe campaign, PNB said it would never ask for account number, OTP, username, and/or password via link or through e-mail, SMS, or phone call.

“Protect yourself and your data from phishing. Be smarter than a scammer,” it added.

Last March, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) issued Memorandum 2022-015 containing recommended control measures against cyberfraud and attacks on retail electronic payments and financial services.

Upon the issuance of the memorandum, BSP said it wants to minimize, if not eliminate, opportunities for hackers to victimize the public. One of the other recommendations includes the conduct of an information campaign on the removal of clickable links.

Another measure is by sending notifications to clients through their registered mobile or email address whenever there is a request to change a customer’s contact information, or account credentials.

Last week, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) also informed clients that emails as well as SMS and Viber messages from the bank no longer include links or buttons that clients could click.

“As scammers get more creative in their attempts to steal your information through links, we level up your security and privacy. From now on, our emails, SMS, and Viber messages no longer include links or buttons that you can click,” Metrobank said.

Metrobank reminded clients not to click the link or button, not to respond to suspicious messages. Instead, recipients should block the sender and delete the message.

“If there’s a clickable link or button, it’s not from us. Do not click,” the Ty-led bank said.