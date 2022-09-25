^

2Go Travel cancels sea trips due to 'Karding'

September 25, 2022 | 9:42pm
2Go Travel cancels sea trips due to 'Karding'
Acquired from Japan, the “MV 2GO Maligaya,” is the 10th vessel in the 2GO fleet.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — 2Go Travel has cancelled some of its scheduled trips as Super Typhoon Karding is expected to hit Luzon, where storm signals have been raised, on Sunday night.

'Karding' was off the coast of General Nakar, Quezon on Sunday evening. The cyclone is moving west at 20 km/h. After making another landfall, Karding will sweep the agricultural region of Central Luzon and emerge over the West Philippine Sea via Zambales or Pangasinan.

In an advisory on Sunday evening, the shipping company said the following trips have been cancelled:

MV St Ignatius of Loyola

ETD: September 25 at 9 p.m.
Route: Batangas to Caticlan, Batangas to Roxas

ETD: September 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Route: Caticlan to Roxas

ETD: September 26 at 4:30 p.m.
Route: Roxas to Caticlan, Roxas to Batangas

ETD: September 26 at 11:30 p.m.
Route: Caticlan to Batangas

MV St Therese of the Child Jesus

ETD: September 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Route: Manila to Cebu, Manila to Butuan

ETD: September 27 at 3 p.m.
Route: Cebu to Manila

ETD: September 28 at 4:30 a.m.
Route: Butuan to Manila

MV 2GO Masagana

ETD: September 26 at 3:30 a.m.
Route: Bacolod to Manila

MV 2GO Maligaya

ETD: September 25 at 6 a.m.
Route: Manila to Cebu, Manila to Cagayan de Oro

ETD: September 26 at 10 p.m.
Route: Cagayan de Oro to Manila

ETD: September 27 at 10 a.m.
Route: Cebu to Manila

