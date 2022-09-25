Philippine Stock Exchange: No trading on Monday, Sept. 26

The Philippine Stock Exchange is located at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange is suspending trading on Monday, September 26, following the landfall of Super Typhoon Karding in the country.

"Please be advised that there will be NO trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. and NO clearing and settlement in the Securities Clearing Corporation of the Philippines tomorrow," wrote Ramon Monzon, PSE president, in an advisory.

PSE memorandum dated September 25, announcing the suspension of trading on September 26



The announcement was made following the landfall of the intense cyclone, which has placed most areas in Metro Manila, the seat of the local bourse, under Signal No. 3.