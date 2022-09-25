Generika Drugstore offers free consultations

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Generika Drugstore is providing free medical consultation services as part of efforts to promote the overall health and well-being of its customers.

The drugstore chain, part of AC Health Group, expanded this free consultation with partner doctors last Sept. 17 for a nationwide Libreng Konsulta program to mark its 19th anniversary.

Yet Abarca, president and CEO of Generika, said the Libreng Konsulta is one of Generika Drugstore’s PLUS Services in its holistic approach of promoting the overall health and well-being of its customers.

Generika Drugstore customers can now regularly consult a doctor, update their prescriptions, and take proactive steps in managing their health.

The company has also partnered with the Department of Health (DOH) last month to mark Generics Awareness Month.

“We are one with the department’s conviction that optimizing the use of generic medicines is one way to sustain access to quality and affordable essential medicines and to reduce out-of-pocket spending, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Universal Healthcare agenda. This is core to the vision and mission of Generika Drugstore, and we stand ready to work with the DOH in this advocacy,” Abarca said.

AC Health president and CEO Paolo Borromeo, who referred to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s thrust to provide generic medicine to more Filipinos, emphasized the company’s commitment to improve healthcare for all Filipinos.

“We share this advocacy with the President and will broaden our network of Generika stores across the country to deliver more affordable, quality generic medicines to more communities,” Borromeo said.

Fanny Abundabar, a retired teacher and a regular customer of Generika Drugstore, said she appreciates how the drugstore gives access to affordable but effective generic medicines.

Generika Drugstore offers a wide range of generic medicines that can provide savings of up to 85 percent compared to their branded counterparts.

Ayala’s health care arm AC Health acquired a stake in Generika Drugstore in 2015 as part of the group’s vision of providing quality and affordable healthcare to all Filipinos.

Generika Drugstore currently has a network of over 700 community drugstores nationwide that offer quality and affordable generics. It is now offering medicine delivery services via the Generika Drugstore App and through the HealthNow app, powered by AC Health’s Vigos Health and Globe Telecom’s 917 Ventures.