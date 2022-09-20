^

Industry stakeholders call for sectoral representation in SRA

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 20, 2022 | 5:16pm
A vendor shows the varieties of sugar available at his stall in a public market in Marikina City on Thursday (August 18, 2022).
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — As the sugar supply crisis has not abated, industry stakeholders are calling for sectoral representation on the Sugar Regulatory Administration’s board. 

In a statement on Tuesday, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it is supporting the call of local food manufacturers and exporters to allow the business sector to be represented on the SRA board.

As it is, membership in the SRA is composed of agriculture stakeholders. 

“Our local food processors and manufacturers, which are mostly micro, small and medium enterprises have long been burdened with the high cost of refined sugar and sadly, they are not able to compete with our counterparts in ASEAN, whose sugary-made products are sold way cheaper than ours,” said Paul Cuyegkeng, chair of PCCI’s agriculture committee. 

The statement was issued at the meeting of PCCI’s agricultural committee, wherein members agreed to pick a representative from the Philippine Food Exporters (Philfoodex) to participate in consultations with the SRA. 

Similarly, the Philippine Confectionery, Biscuit, Snacks Association (PCBSA) said they support sectoral representation, especially if Congress convenes to get the side of sugar stakeholders from the demand side. Kissinger Sy, president of PCBSA, said stakeholders from the supply side, including local sugar millers and producers, are already represented in the SRA. 

“If the discussion is opened, we would try to participate in the process. We definitely want to let our voices be heard,” he said. 

The SRA, tasked with looking after the welfare of the local sugar industry, is currently helmed by the secretary of the agriculture department. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. nominated himself to lead the agriculture department. 

The SRA found itself in hot water after a botched sugar import order last month. This led to a Senate investigation that led to the body’s recommendation of filing criminal and administrative charges against some agriculture officials for signing off an import order that, Malacañang said, the president did not approve. 

Despite that, the probe confirmed that the local sugar supply is in short stock, as operations in some factories of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI) were disrupted in the past month. Had the import order been cleared months ahead of the start of harvest season, it would not collide with the interests of the local sugar industry. 

“The end objective, which I agree on, is that the demand side of the sugar industry is represented,” Sy added. 

The question now is how one defines who is included in the demand side of the sugar industry, according to Sy. The Marcos Jr. administration approved an import order of 150,000 metric tons of sugar, half of which will be purchased by local industrial stakeholders that include businesses reliant on sugar. 

To keep transactions above board, the PCCI proposed that importation should be done through state-run Philippine International Trading Corporation to ensure proper monitoring and accounting for the release of imported sugar. 

The PCCI noted that the Marcos Jr. administration should talk to MSMEs to determine their sugar needs and consider their interests in the upcoming import order.

As it is, the PCCI, Philfoodex and Philexport said they have been requesting the SRA to allocate them 500 metric tons of refined sugar for export use of local food manufacturers and processors to keep them “competitive”.

