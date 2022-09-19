^

Business

Villar power firm hitches on to IPO bandwagon; eyes P3.2 billion

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Villar Group is again raising money from the stock market after the listing of VistaREIT Inc., Vista Land & Lifescape Inc.’s real estate investment trust (REIT), in June.

This time, Manuel Paolo Villar, the eldest son of tycoon Manuel Villar Jr., said his power firm will join the REIT industry with a P3.2-billion initial public offering for Premiere Island Power REIT Corp. (PremiereREIT) targeted for listing in November.

Paolo is the president and CEO of Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc.

PremiereREIT filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week. The company is a power and infrastructure real estate investment trust sponsored by Prime Asset Ventures Inc. (PAVI) subsidiaries.

PremiereREIT will offer up to 1.4 billion secondary common shares at a maximum offer price of P2 per share with an over-allotment option of up to 210 million secondary common shares.

At present, PremiereREIT’s property portfolio consists of land, land rights, key power plant assets and other ancillary infrastructure being leased to and utilized by the sponsors for their power generation operations.

Key metrics of properties include a weighted average lease expiry of 9.24 years and a total generating capacity of 21.27 megawatts, PremiereREIT said in its filing.

Moving forward, PremiereREIT said it aims to become a leading diversified power and infrastructure REIT in the country in terms of portfolio, profitability, growth, sustainability and dividend yield.

PremiereREIT also plans to include greener, renewable and sustainable energy to its portfolio of traditional energy assets which provide social and missionary electrification in underserved areas.

PremiereREIT has tapped China Bank Capital Corp, as sole issue manager and underwriter.

In April, the elder Villar said he also plans to list the group’s coffee business, known primarily as The Coffee Project, which would be a food and beverage play in an IPO  targeted to raise over P1 billion.

He intends to list the coffee business before the end of the year, targeting to expand the number of coffee stores to close to 200 from around 100 stores at present.

Last year, Villar listed AllDay Marts Inc, the operator of AllDay Supermarkets, that generated P4.52 billion in IPO proceeds.

REIT

VILLAR GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso plunges to new low vs dollar

Peso plunges to new low vs dollar

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The peso slumped to a new historic low, depreciating by 27 centavos to close at 57.43 to $1 from 57.16 last Thursday as it...
Business
fbtw
MVP to youth: Stick to Plan A

MVP to youth: Stick to Plan A

1 day ago
This was the advice of PLDT Group chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan during the country’s first-ever hybrid joint 2022 National...
Business
fbtw

More business opportunities for Philippines

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Another opportunity has presented itself for the country.
Business
fbtw
Inflation has not yet peaked &ndash; economist

Inflation has not yet peaked – economist

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 days ago
Inflation has not yet peaked despite easing slightly to 6.3 percent in August from 6.4 percent in July, according to eco...
Business
fbtw
Philippines, Japan to enhance vegetable value chain

Philippines, Japan to enhance vegetable value chain

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The Philippines and Japan will start implementing two pilot projects aimed at enhancing  the vegetable value chain in...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Food prices may rise further as peso weakens

Food prices may rise further as peso weakens

By Danessa Rivera | 42 minutes ago
Filipinos will have no choice but to spend more as prices, particularly of food items, continue to rise due to the continued...
Business
fbtw
BSP seen raising rates by another 50 basis points

BSP seen raising rates by another 50 basis points

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 42 minutes ago
Economists are expecting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to deliver an aggressive 50-basis-point interest rate hike on Thursday,...
Business
fbtw
Affirmation of Philippine rating reflects sustained recovery

Affirmation of Philippine rating reflects sustained recovery

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 42 minutes ago
The decision of Moody’s Investors Service to maintain the Philippines’ investment grade Baa2 rating and stable...
Business
fbtw
Downward bias in trading seen this week

Downward bias in trading seen this week

By Iris Gonzales | 42 minutes ago
The local stock market is expected to still trade with a downward bias this week given the series of negative developments,...
Business
fbtw
CCLEX sees P2 million daily toll revenue

CCLEX sees P2 million daily toll revenue

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 42 minutes ago
The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway is projected to raise as much as P2 million from toll collection daily once mobility in the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with