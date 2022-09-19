^

Metrobank removes clickable links on all emails, SMS, Viber

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
September 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ty-led Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) has removed all clickable links in all its communications to clients as part of efforts to intensify drive against anti-cybercrime attacks.

In a letter, the country’s second largest private bank informed clients that emails, as well as SMS and Viber messages from the bank no longer include links or buttons that clients could click.

“As scammers get more creative in their attempts to steal your information through links, we level up your security and privacy. From now on, our emails, SMS, and Viber messages no longer include links or buttons that you can click,” Metrobank said.

The listed bank reminded clients not to click the link or button, not to respond to suspicious messages. Instead, recipients should block the sender and delete the message.

“If there’s a clickable link or button, it’s not from us. Do not click,” it said.

Metrobank reiterated that clients should never share their bank and personal information.

“Be alert and do not believe everything you are told. Do not give your email address, mobile number, passwords, personal identification number, one-time password, or card verification value, the three-digit code found at the back of your card,” the Ty-led bank said.

Last August, the banking and credit card arms of the Yuchengco Group of Companies also removed all clickable links in all its communications to clients as part of efforts to intensify drive against anti-cybercrime attacks.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) and RCBC Bankard have removed all clickable links in emails or electronic direct mailers (eDM), SMS, and Viber sent to all clients as part of the bank’s advocacy to continuously increase protection for clients against cybercrimes and at the same time educate them about transacting safely online.

This would help the public and clients to easily distinguish legitimate communications from phishing, smishing, vishing and other cybercrime attempts.

Phishing is the term for a cybercrime attack wherein criminals pose as legitimate institutions and send out emails with links leading to fake websites to collect sensitive information from targets, such as credit card details and passwords.

Smishing and vishing, on the other hand, are forms of phishing attack but carried out through SMS messaging and voice calls.

Last March, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) issued Memorandum M-2022-015 containing recommended control measures against cyberfraud and attacks on retail electronic payments and financial services.

Upon the issuance of the memorandum, BSP said it wants to minimize, if not eliminate, opportunities for hackers to victimize the public. One of the other recommendations includes the conduct of an information campaign on the removal of clickable links.

Another measure is by sending notifications to clients through their registered mobile or email address whenever there is a request to change a customer’s contact information, or account credentials.

