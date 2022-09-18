^

Business

Medilines eyes P2 billion revenues this year

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 18, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Medilines Distributors Inc. is targeting to generate up to P2 billion in revenues this year to surpass its record financial performance in 2021.

Toward this end, it would continue to assist private and government institutions in procuring quality medical equipment.

In a statement, Medilines chairman Virgilio “Jojo” Villar said the company is reinforcing this commitment as it marks its 20th anniversary of bringing life-saving innovations to the Philippine healthcare industry.

“It is important for us to maintain the strong partnerships we have cultivated with our principals.  At the same time, we are also open to new opportunities. It is also Medilines’ goal to maintain dominance in the healthcare equipment market through its continuous participation in major, capital intensive, projects.”

Being one of the country’s providers of medical equipment, Medilines’ portfolio consists of medical equipment for diagnostic imaging, dialysis and cancer therapy to address the most prevalent diseases among Filipinos such as renal diseases, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.

As the company, founded in 2002, enters its third decade, it is working on expanding its consumable business to drive both topline and profit growth.

This year, the company is set to deliver cancer therapy equipment to Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Legazpi City, Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro City, and the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, in Quezon City.

Medilines also won a tender to supply Philippine General Hospital with its second linear accelerator this year. This advanced radiation therapy equipment targets and kills only the cancer cells while sparing the good cells during treatment.

As it celebrates its 20th year anniversary, Villar is looking forward to more decades of bringing medical technology to Philippine healthcare.

Medilines focuses on three categories of specialized medicine such as diagnostic imaging, dialysis, and cancer therapy, in partnership with the world’s leading brands which include Siemens Healthineers, B. Braun, and Varian.

