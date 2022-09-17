^

Business

BIR collections exceed target, climb 23% to P229 billion in August

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
September 17, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The revenue collections of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) rose by more than 23 percent to P228.94 billion in August from P186.08 billion in the same month last year.

Under the leadership of BIR Commissioner Lilia Guillermo, the country’s top revenue- generating agency surpassed its P219.17 billion collection target by 4.5 percent or P9.77 billion for the month of August.

From January to August, the tax take of the BIR went up by 12.25 percent to P1.559 trillion from P1.388 trillion a year ago.

The amount was slightly short of the agency’s P1.586 trillion target for the first eight months.

For this year, the BIR is expected to collect P2.438 trillion, 17 percent higher than last year’s P2.07 trillion.

Aside from the BIR, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) is the second largest revenue-generating agency under the Department of Finance (DOF).

Under the government’s medium-term fiscal program, overall revenues should grow by 10 percent to P3.3 trillion this year to help bring down the 2022 budget deficit to 7.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 8.6 percent in 2021.

Earlier, Guillermo vowed to strengthen tax administration through the digitalization of operations of the BIR.

With digitalization, the former assistant governor at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said tax collections would be more efficient and tax base would also significantly expand, the percentage of tax collections would increase, and the avenues for corruption and tax evasion would be reduced.

The BIR has embarked on a 10-year roadmap to complete 49 projects upgrading its electronic channels to accommodate taxpayers pushed by the pandemic to adapt digital tools.

Last year, almost 100 percent of annual income tax returns received by the agency were filed online with the shift to contactless transactions.

For 2022, the BIR wants to increase tax transactions paid through digital means by 50 percent, projecting that taxpayers save up to P200 million in combined fees every year by using them.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno has ordered the BIR to efficiently and fairly collect taxes needed to grow the economy and meet government targets.

“Revenues are essential for achieving the goals embodied in our medium-term fiscal framework. Hence, they should collect taxes efficiently and fairly,” Diokno said.

