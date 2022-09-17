DBM earmarks P12.5 billion for digitalization in 2023

During the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) briefing at the Senate, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the allotted fund under the 2023 national budget emphasizes the importance of the information and communications technology (ICT) in the new normal.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has proposed a P12.47-billion allotment for the transformation and digitalization of government processes and transactions in line with the vision of the Marcos administration.

The amount, Pangandaman said, would help boost the capacity of government agencies, particularly in collecting fees and taxes in digital channels.

“For 2023, we have a total budget of P12.47 billion for ICT and digitalization. This is across the national government agencies. And for the 2023 budget, we included a section on digital payments of government financial transactions. This is related to Executive Order 170 signed by then president Duterte,” the DBM chief said.

The EO calls for the adoption of digital payments for government disbursements and collections.

According to Pangandaman, the implementation of digitalizing the government frontline agencies is well underway, adding the implementing rules and regulations have been crafted and are now under consultation.

“So hopefully, in a few weeks, we’ll have the IRR. And we’ll push for the digitalization,” she said.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is set to receive the largest allocation amounting to P4.24 billion for its ICT systems and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, the Department of Finance (DOF) comes second with P3.56 billion, which is seen to help improve revenue collection.

Several senators and the government’s economic team discussed the digitalization of government processes and transactions as the transformational program will surely afford many Filipinos a quick and responsive service delivery.