^

Business

DBM earmarks P12.5 billion for digitalization in 2023

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
September 17, 2022 | 12:00am
DBM earmarks P12.5 billion for digitalization in 2023
During the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) briefing at the Senate, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the allotted fund under the 2023 national budget emphasizes the importance of the information and communications technology (ICT) in the new normal.
Image by Timothy Muza via Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has proposed a P12.47-billion allotment for the transformation and digitalization of government processes and transactions in line with the vision of the Marcos administration.

During the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) briefing at the Senate, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the allotted fund under the 2023 national budget emphasizes the importance of the information and communications technology (ICT) in the new normal.

The amount, Pangandaman said, would help boost the capacity of government agencies, particularly in collecting fees and taxes in digital channels.

“For 2023, we have a total budget of P12.47 billion for ICT and digitalization. This is across the national government agencies. And for the 2023 budget, we included a section on digital payments of government financial transactions. This is related to  Executive Order 170 signed by then president Duterte,” the DBM chief said.

The EO calls for the adoption of digital payments for government disbursements and collections.

According to Pangandaman, the implementation of digitalizing the government frontline agencies is well underway, adding the implementing rules and regulations have been crafted and are now under consultation.

“So hopefully, in a few weeks, we’ll have the IRR. And we’ll push for the digitalization,” she said.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is set to receive the largest allocation amounting to P4.24 billion for its ICT systems and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, the Department of Finance (DOF) comes second with P3.56 billion, which is seen to help improve revenue collection.

Several senators and the government’s economic team discussed the digitalization of government processes and transactions as the transformational program will surely afford many Filipinos  a quick and responsive service delivery.

DBM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Business group bares proposal for privatized EDSA busway carousel

Business group bares proposal for privatized EDSA busway carousel

By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"We believe that the metrics provide the objective bases that will facilitate the evaluation of the bids, and subsequently,...
Business
fbtw
Consortium backed by Samsung bags $11-B Sangley Airport deal

Consortium backed by Samsung bags $11-B Sangley Airport deal

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Provincial Government of Cavite awarded the project to the group of companies on Thursday, according to a statement.
Business
fbtw
In new attempt, Makabayan bloc files bill setting a national minimum wage

In new attempt, Makabayan bloc files bill setting a national minimum wage

8 hours ago
Under the Makabayan bloc’s proposal, regional wages would be scrapped in favor of a national minimum wage “necessary...
Business
fbtw

Salt of the earth

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Salt had once been considered so valuable, soldiers in the Roman army were sometimes paid with salt instead of money. Their monthly allowance was called “salarium” (“sal” being the...
Business
fbtw

The peso exchange rate and the economy

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 3 days ago
Most Filipinos have gotten used to the idea that P50 would exchange for one US dollar.
Business
fbtw
Latest

Choice determines reputation

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Krish Dhanam is an internationally renowned speaker and trainer and is more popularly known as the adopted son of the legendary Zig Ziglar. He currently resides in Atlanta.
Business
fbtw

Emirates on track to pre-crisis level

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Emirates expects to maintain its recovery pace for the rest of the year and extend it further to 2023 on the back of the spike in travel demand and an expanded fleet operating in Manila.
Business
fbtw

Stock picking in times of high inflation

1 hour ago
Inflation concerns persist but stock market investors are advised not to be disheartened by this scenario.
Business
fbtw

Jollibee opens store in Philadelphia

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. has expanded its footprint in North America with the opening of its first branch in Philadelphia, marking the company’s arrival in Pennsylvania.
Business
fbtw

BIR collections exceed target, climb 23% to P229 billion in August

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The revenue collections of the Bureau of Internal Revenue rose by more than 23 percent to P228.94 billion in August from P186.08 billion in the same month last year.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with