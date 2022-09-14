^

Stubbornly high US inflation sends local shares into slump

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 14, 2022 | 4:45pm
pse
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares slumped on Wednesday as they joined a global sell-off in the face of less-than-ideal US inflation data. 

The Philippine Stock Exchange index lost 1.77% to close at 6,582.86. The broader All Shares index was shaved 1.29%.

Meanwhile, all sub-indices were swimming in the red. Shares in the holding firms and financials indices led the pack of losers after falling by more than 2%. 

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, said the market’s dismal performance was not isolated. 

“A hotter-than-expected CPI report sent the Philippines along with all major regional indices on a selldown. As for the US, the selling pressure was so strong that the three major indexes went tumbling to their worst day since June 2020, spurring fears that the Fed could potentially hike even higher than 75 basis points,” he said. 

Investors everywhere were eager for the US to churn out inflation data. With this, the US Federal Reserve could go on the offensive and hike rates, further sending global equities into a tizzy. 

The global economy is headed to another slowdown, this time as consumer prices everywhere are accelerating, compelling central banks to raise interest rates to quell demand. 

Likewise, regional bourses experienced slumps as well. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei and Sydney reversed gains from upbeat market expectations in past days. 

Foreign investors sold P23.7 million more shares than they bought in the local  stock market. A total of 821.2 million stocks, valued at P5.29 billion, switched hands on Wednesday. — with AFP

