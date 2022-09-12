^

FDIs sink in June as global headwinds fray investor nerves

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 12:00pm
Unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease, FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones.
File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign direct investments into the Philippines fell to their lowest level so far this year in June despite a reopened domestic economy, as global headwinds forced investors to rethink their investment decisions.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Monday revealed FDIs recorded a net inflow of $471 million in June, plummeting 51.5% year-on-year. Despite this slump, a net inflow means more FDIs entered the country against those that left.

In the first six months, FDI posted a net inflow of $4.6 billion, up 3.1% on an annual basis.

That said, FDIs represent firmer commitments from foreign investors that generate jobs for Filipinos unlike the so-called “hot money”, which enters and leaves markets with ease.

The BSP projected it would rack up $11 billion in net FDI inflows this year, higher than the actual $10.5 billion generated last year. 

Sought for comment, Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp. noted that the sharp drop in net inflows back in July was due to a worsening global outlook. 

“Advanced economies are expected to enter into recessions as early as end-2022 and possibly 2023 for the US. Moreover, emerging markets such as the Philippines, are likely to get dragged down from lower global demand,” she said in a Viber message. 

For Velasquez, global consumer appetite could waver in the wake of these expected slowdowns. Central banks everywhere raised interest rates in past months in a bid to rein in painfully high inflation.

“We think that until next year, we might see a softening of appetite for both exports and investments from both advanced and emerging economies, in particular, US, Europe, and China,” she added. 

Data broken down showed that equity capital placements, a measure of new FDIs, contracted 24.4% year-on-year to $739 million.

Likewise, inflows in June were hampered by a decline in intercompany borrowings between multinational companies and their Philippine offices. BSP said this plummeted 71.9% year-on-year to $215 million due to higher repayments during the month. 

Reinvestment of earnings inched up 8.6% on-year to $124 million back in June. 

Citing “structural reforms” such as liberalization laws and a campaign to attract more foreign investors, Velasquez believes the Philippines could endure a global economic recession.

“Among countries in the world, Southeast Asia looks poised to weather the global downturn in better shape, and the Philippines should benefit from this,” she said.

FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENTS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Business
Latest
