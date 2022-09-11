Hybrid leadership

More and even more people are requesting flexible work schedules upon interviewing. HR people tell me that some people are willing to quit their jobs if required to return to the office full time. As I indeed stressed in my webinars even some two years ago, the function of the office may have to be redefined, the office will still be here to stay and what is interesting is that most employees report that a top-rated need to get work done is to collaborate well and build relationships.

Collaboration cannot be achieved through remote work and can only happen in an office-type setting. However, the commute is what everybody, including me, hates. Add to this higher transport costs, food, coffee, and office clothes when you can save money. Do your work on your laptop in your comfy lounge pants or shorts. And one more thing.... no, traffic takes away quality time with the family.

What happens now is a hybrid setup-certain days you work at home and perhaps a few days you get to meet in the office. This arrangement will be the significant default mode for most companies except for specific industries that cannot do work through a laptop but have to render work in physical spaces. All these factors considered begs the question: How do we exercise remote work leadership?

Here are some ideas you may find helpful, especially if you are leading a team or a department in a hybrid culture.

1. Align your expectations

The leader and the team members have expectations, and problems occur when misalignment occurs. Unlike in the office, there is not much room to adjust and explain when one is frozen in a frame, who is inside a bigger screen frame, who cannot speak until a virtual hand is raised, permission given, and instruction to “Unmute please” is dispensed.

The leader has to get clear on what to expect and articulate it. Some things to consider:

* When will the team be available when working remotely?

* Are staff meetings going to take place in person? Is it going to be virtual or hybrid?

* What would be the core hours that everyone should be in the office or the virtual platform? These are expectations that should be realistic and have to be communicated early.

Whether virtual or in person, teams will still need to connect meaningfully to build relationships that foster trust, enabling them to collaborate effectively. The leader’s job is to spark the connection.

It is possible to make video meetings engaging. Most are awkward because we may have missed out on the fun and frivolous parts of each other’s lives. So the leader should be intentional and make video meetings engaging and not creepy. It is best to connect with everyone and have everybody connected before diving straight into the business at hand.

2. Lead with tools and presence

In a hybrid setup, the communication challenges are amplified. You need to provide clarity as to the communication tools to be used. You do not whimsically call for a Zoom meeting every time you have some ideas to share or some things to say. The rule of thumb goes like this:

1. You use emails for details and info that need to be in writing. Generally, this means the need is relatively not urgent.

2. Platforms like Lark, Slack, etc., are for updates and quick questions. You may also use these for fun stuff. Viber group chats are for teams working on special projects or exclusively for family members’ interactions.

3. SMS or text messages for urgent responses.

4. Phone calls are undoubtedly for sensitive or urgent matters that require a conversation.

Leading a hybrid team requires effective leadership because flexibility involves accountability. The leaders have to be present with the team. They need you to:

* Commit to your 1:1 time with them.

* Help them develop their work rhythms.

* Give feedback regularly.

3. Lead with a purpose

When proximity is lacking, then purpose can easily drift. The leader should stay focused on approaches and ways to keep your organization’s mission, vision, and values front and center for the teams you lead.

Many have not realized that purpose is your competitive advantage and helps you attract and keep your best talents. As a leader, you will help your team connect the dots, so they see how significant they play a role in achieving your great work. Organizations today are pivoting and finding new ways to become flexible yet without compromise to maintain the integrity of their mission. As I have been harping since April 2020, when webinars started, “Methods will change, but the mission remains the same.”

