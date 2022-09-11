How to measure success

How is the success of a company’s chief executive measured?

There are key performance indicators or KPIs that are used to evaluate the performance of a CEO. These are often numerical values or financial metrics related to the business’ performance.

But in an article on entrepreneur.com written by Matthew Gonnering, he says the real measure of a CEO’s success can be found in an ancient Greek word – eudaimonia, which indicates a state of being happy, healthy and prosperous.

Gonnering explains that CEOs should be measured by their ability to create a eudaimonious workplace because that is what will bring talent through the door, and talent is the only sustainable competitive edge in a business environment where ideas and innovation can disrupt any industry.

He emphasizes that the health, happiness and prosperity of employees are the best predictors of a company’s long-term success.

In the article, he explains that the traditional attitudes of investors, business people and analysts all conspire against an idea like a CEO being a chief eudaimonia officer since traditionally, a CEO is supposed to be doing a good job if the company meets its financial targets, the board is happy, and the shareholders are rewarded.

Gonnering notes that if this was the case, success will feel empty. Employees, going through the motions, will do just enough to earn a paycheck so they can find some contentment in life outside the office, he says.

Creating a eudaimonious environment, he adds, will show in the financial performance and by creating a culture built around employee happiness, health, and prosperity, cooler things will be created for the customers.

If you are a CEO, can you say with conviction and all honesty that your employees are happy?

In another article for forbes,com, Heather MacArthur analyzed the common themes among the CEOs who made it to Glassdoor’s top 100 list.

While strong leadership and dedication to company mission are important, becoming equally important is a genuine interest among CEOs in what leadership and professional growth opportunities are available to their employees. She also noted that these top CEOs are also investing in company culture and are prioritizing their employees’ experiences as much as they do the customers.

Many of them are also personable and approachable, she adds. Shaking the hand of an employee while inside the elevator and discussing with him or her things like the weather create connections and commitments from others that no well-written e-mail or town hall presentation can come close to duplicating, the article noted.

MacArthur emphasized that in a day and age where talent wars are at an all-time high and individuals are choosing shorter tenures, it makes sense for a CEO to go beyond just making sound business decisions. They also have to demonstrate that they care about their staff, she said.

Leadership lessons

Just recently, one of my favorite CEOs, DDB Group Philippines chairman and chief executive officer Gil Chua, celebrated his birthday and many of the employees who he has molded into becoming bright and talented executives shared their learnings from the man who they regard as their coach, mentor, cheerleader and inspiration.

GGC, as he is fondly called, has a long and illustrious career in advertising and marketing spanning four decades, of which 30 years were spent growing DDB to become one of the largest integrated marketing communications groups in the country today.

DDB Group COO and CFO Judd Balayan says that GGC’s faith in God and his humanity, his belief in the power of prayers, his faith in his people, have all been instrumental to the success that the company is enjoying today. Balayan said that he learned from GGC that any business needs a purpose greater than profit to serve a greater purpose.

Optimax general manager Ela Federigan-Chua shares that for GGC, change coincides with growth but what makes everyone look forward to change is the fact that the CEO not only walks the talk but also holds your hand through the transformation.

For his part, DDB Group chief revenue officer John Lucas said GGC sees the brighter side of things and welcomes feedback with so much humility, asking questions, inviting inputs and opens the team to challenge his ideas, thereby facilitating critical thinking and ultimately an empowered team that can think on their own.

Meanwhile, DDB MNL managing director Vina Henson notes that GGC puts his people first as a strategic business philosophy but more the lip service, he backs this up with his actions that prioritize the people, even if it means him making personal sacrifices.

In terms of what he learned from GGC, Touch XDA chairman Antonio Samson, for his part, explains that employees, clients and investors want to be associated with an organization that live their values and have a commitment to societal responsibilities, environmental stewardship, and equity and inclusivity.

DDB Phl managing partner Paolo Arevalo explains that in this time of the great resignation, in order to gain loyalty and retention, leaders must provide a values-based environment with less hierarchy. He says they have a direct channel to speak with their execom in their Viber chat for any employee who simply would like to inquire or chat with them.

Ripple8 managing director Bobby Vito speaks about GGC’s instinct for opportunity, whether in good times or in times of crisis and how he challenges one to go out of their comfort zone and be brave enough to seize those opportunities.

Agile Intelligence managing director Chewy Chua says GGC never fails to thank his people, those who mentored him and believed in him, and his gratitude to others makes him the most endearing humble person one aspires to be.

Meanwhile, Touch XDA managing partner Dyan Em-Rosal emphasized that GGC builds trusting relationships with his people while Tribal Worldwide Phl managing director Diane Chua shared GGC’s belief that in facing the ladder of success, one must also lift others up while climbing.

