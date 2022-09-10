NEA lends P960 million to coops

MANILA, Philippines — Loans extended by state-run National Electrification Administration (NEA) to electric cooperatives reached nearly P1 billion as of end-August.

NEA said it extended a total of P960.85-million worth of loans, including calamity loans, to 31 electric cooperatives (ECs) from January to August.

Latest data from the NEA accounts management and guarantee department showed that the biggest chunk of the amount at P505.76 million went to 10 ECs to repair and rehabilitate their power distribution systems devastated by previous Typhoons Kiko and Odette.

Some P303.73 million, meanwhile, was used for the capital expenditure projects of 19 ECs.

A total of P101.36 million went to four cooperatives as working capital loans, and the remaining P50 million was used by the Lanao del Norte Electric Cooperative Inc. as a short-term credit facility.

NEA has been offering financial assistance to ECs through its enhanced lending program, which consists of regular, calamity and concessional loans, stand-by and short-term credit loans, single-digit system loss, renewable energy and modular generator set loans.

Among NEA’s targets for this year include the electrification of 1,085 sitios, connection of additional 400,000 consumers, reduction of system loss to 12 percent, collection efficiency of 98.23 percent, loans outlay of P1.2 billion, and realization of a net margin.

As the Russian-Ukraine conflict continues to cause an increase in the prices of petroleum products, NEA has also urged all ECs to adopt a 15-day fuel consumption monitoring cycle for their service vehicles and other operational equipment/vehicle such as boom truck and pole digger.

The monitoring scheme will be used as a tool for the ECs to mitigate the impact of oil price increases and ensure sufficient budget allocation for their fuel consumption, according to NEA.