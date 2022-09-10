^

Business

NEA lends P960 million to coops

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Loans extended by state-run National Electrification Administration (NEA) to electric cooperatives reached nearly P1 billion as of end-August.

NEA said it extended a total of P960.85-million worth of loans, including calamity loans, to 31 electric cooperatives (ECs) from January to August.

Latest data from the NEA accounts management and guarantee department showed that the biggest chunk of the amount at P505.76 million went to 10 ECs to repair and rehabilitate their   power distribution systems devastated by previous Typhoons Kiko and Odette.

Some P303.73 million, meanwhile, was used for the capital expenditure projects of 19 ECs.

A total of P101.36 million went to four cooperatives as working capital loans, and the remaining P50 million was used by the Lanao del Norte Electric Cooperative Inc. as a short-term credit facility.

NEA has been offering financial assistance to ECs through its enhanced lending program, which consists of regular, calamity and concessional loans, stand-by and short-term credit loans, single-digit system loss, renewable energy and modular generator set loans.

Among NEA’s targets for this year include the electrification of 1,085 sitios, connection of additional 400,000 consumers, reduction of system loss to 12 percent, collection efficiency of 98.23 percent, loans outlay of P1.2 billion, and realization of a net margin.

As the Russian-Ukraine conflict continues to cause an increase in the prices of petroleum products, NEA has also urged all ECs to adopt a 15-day fuel consumption monitoring cycle for their service vehicles and other operational equipment/vehicle such as boom truck and pole digger.

The monitoring scheme will be used as a tool for the ECs to mitigate the impact of oil price increases and ensure sufficient budget allocation for their fuel consumption, according to NEA.

NEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila is the world's 8th city with longest hours spent in traffic &mdash; study

Manila is the world's 8th city with longest hours spent in traffic — study

1 day ago
"In 2020 we saw a drop in congestion and traffic, due to the pandemic. However, in 2022 we’re seeing more people going...
Business
fbtw
'Proposals to privatize EDSA Busway Carousel still far off'

'Proposals to privatize EDSA Busway Carousel still far off'

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
The Department of Transportation said it was "open" to calls for a privatized EDSA Busway Carousel, but actual movement...
Business
fbtw

The third telco

By Rey Gamboa | 2 days ago
The fate of a third competitor in a field where the first two wield significant market share that has been developed over a long period of time can be very iffy, which is what neophyte telco Dito Telecommunity is...
Business
fbtw

Farmers need not be poor

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Farming can be profitable.
Business
fbtw
Privacy body says names in spam, scam texts unlikely from data breach

Privacy body says names in spam, scam texts unlikely from data breach

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
“Based on our investigation po, there’s no leak or breach,” NPC deputy privacy commissioner Leandro Aguirre...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Peso snaps 6-day losing streak, strengthens to 56:$1

Peso snaps 6-day losing streak, strengthens to 56:$1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
The peso ended yesterday its six-day losing streak, settling back to the 56 to $1 level after gaining 36 centavos to close...
Business
fbtw
Stocks firm up gains as dollar takes a breather

Stocks firm up gains as dollar takes a breather

By Iris Gonzales | 47 minutes ago
Asian stocks and currencies firmed for a second day yesterday as the greenback paused for breath after a record-setting ...
Business
fbtw
Globe prices SRO shares at P1,680

Globe prices SRO shares at P1,680

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 47 minutes ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. has firmed up its P17-billion stock rights offering as an offer price of P1,680 per share, wherein...
Business
fbtw
BSP allows test and learn approach for banks

BSP allows test and learn approach for banks

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
Banks and financial institutions are now allowed to explore the potential of products and services using new technology, according...
Business
fbtw
Del Monte incurs $30.5 million net loss

Del Monte incurs $30.5 million net loss

By Iris Gonzales | 47 minutes ago
Del Monte Pacific Ltd., the Singapore and Philippine listed company, reported yesterday a net loss of $30.5 million from May...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with