Landbank lends P1.4 billion to boost Taguig infrastructure

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) has approved P1.4-billion in loans to improve infrastructure projects in Taguig City.

Landbank and the city government of Taguig recently inked a credit agreement worth P1.4 billion for the latter’s infrastructure and development projects.

Specifically, the projects are expected to cater to educational, medical, and recreational needs of Taguig residents.

The credit facility is a portion of the P7.7-billion omnibus term loan facility (OTLF) for the city as approved by the bank.

Landbank has greenlit the first drawdown from the OTLF worth P1.4 billion under the Restoration and Invigoration Package for a Self-sufficient Economy towards Upgrowth for Local Government Units Lending Program.

Further, part of the P1.4-billion credit facility will finance the construction and completion of the new Taguig City Hall, including its proposed community and recreational centers and theater.

It will also cover the construction of the city’s general hospital and university complex buildings to provide more accessible health care and educational services for its constituents.

Landbank president and CEO Cecilia Borromeo said the bank aims to advance inclusive economic growth toward building a stronger and more resilient local economy.

Landbank has been serving Taguig through the disbursement of funds for the beneficiaries of the conditional and unconditional cash transfer programs of the government.

It also provides payroll and salary loan services for the city’s employees, as well as digital management of its institutional account via the bank’s internet banking facility for corporate clients and government agencies.