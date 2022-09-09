^

Business

Landbank lends P1.4 billion to boost Taguig infrastructure

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) has approved P1.4-billion in loans to improve infrastructure projects in Taguig City.

Landbank and the city government of Taguig recently inked a credit agreement worth P1.4 billion for the latter’s infrastructure and development projects.

Specifically, the projects are expected to cater to educational, medical, and recreational needs of Taguig residents.

The credit facility is a portion of the P7.7-billion omnibus term loan facility (OTLF) for the city as approved by the bank.

Landbank has greenlit the first drawdown from the OTLF worth P1.4 billion under the Restoration and Invigoration Package for a Self-sufficient Economy towards Upgrowth for Local Government Units Lending Program.

Further, part of the P1.4-billion credit facility will finance the construction and completion of the new Taguig City Hall, including its proposed community and recreational centers and theater.

It will also cover the construction of the city’s general hospital and university complex buildings to provide more accessible health care and educational services for its constituents.

Landbank president and CEO Cecilia Borromeo said the bank aims to advance inclusive economic growth toward building a stronger and more resilient local economy.

Landbank has been serving Taguig through the disbursement of funds for the beneficiaries of the conditional and unconditional cash transfer programs of the government.

It also provides payroll and salary loan services for the city’s employees, as well as digital management of its institutional account via the bank’s internet banking facility for corporate clients and government agencies.

LANDBANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila is the world's 8th city with longest hours spent in traffic &mdash; study

Manila is the world's 8th city with longest hours spent in traffic — study

8 hours ago
"In 2020 we saw a drop in congestion and traffic, due to the pandemic. However, in 2022 we’re seeing more people going...
Business
fbtw
Privacy body says names in spam, scam texts unlikely from data breach

Privacy body says names in spam, scam texts unlikely from data breach

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
“Based on our investigation po, there’s no leak or breach,” NPC deputy privacy commissioner Leandro Aguirre...
Business
fbtw

The third telco

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
The fate of a third competitor in a field where the first two wield significant market share that has been developed over a long period of time can be very iffy, which is what neophyte telco Dito Telecommunity is...
Business
fbtw
Jaza replaces brother as ALI execom chair

Jaza replaces brother as ALI execom chair

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Ayala Corp. chairman and Ayala Land Inc. vice chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel De Ayala has been elected chairman of ALI’s...
Business
fbtw
'Too much': Ex-SRA chief says Marcos suggested importing 600k metric tons of sugar

'Too much': Ex-SRA chief says Marcos suggested importing 600k metric tons of sugar

By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
"The instruction was to submit an import plan, and in the language of the SRA, an import plan is an import program in the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Forex reserves dwindle to lowest level in 2 year &nbsp;

Forex reserves dwindle to lowest level in 2 year  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The country‘s foreign exchange buffer slipped for the sixth straight month, falling below $99 billion in August as the...
Business
fbtw
Jobless rate eases, but more looking for extra work

Jobless rate eases, but more looking for extra work

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s jobless rate in July slipped to its lowest level during the pandemic as the economy continued its reopening,...
Business
fbtw
IFC mobilizes financing for green projects in Philippines

IFC mobilizes financing for green projects in Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The International Finance Corp. has launched a new program to help mobilize financing for climate-friendly projects in the...
Business
fbtw
Stocks rebound as Wall Street rallies

Stocks rebound as Wall Street rallies

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local share prices rebounded yesterday, tracking gains in other equities in Asia as Wall Street rose, benchmark US Treasury...
Business
fbtw

Farmers need not be poor

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Farming can be profitable.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with