SEC OKs P8 billion bonds of Cebu Landmasters

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) has obtained the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sell up to P8 billion in fixed-rate bonds.

The issuance is part of the company’s shelf registration amounting to P15 billion.

Of the proceeds, CLI will use P7 billion for project development or capital expenditures and P900 million for general corporate purposes.

The fixed-rate bonds, which will be offered at maturities of 3.5, 5.5 and seven years, shall also be listed and traded at Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx).

Coupon rates will be determined via a book building process, CLI said in a disclosure yesterday.

CLI has appointed BPI Capital Corp. and China Bank Capital Corp. as the joint issue managers, lead underwriters and  bookrunners.

The company achieved its highest first half net income performance of P1.55  billion, 40 percent higher than  the same period last year.

Without the adjustment from CREATE law, CLI grew its earnings by 18 percent  from  P1.1 billion.

Real estate sales also grew by a robust 45 percent  to P7.36 billion.

All other business units continued to improve their performance as the company  fast-tracked construction and strengthened operations. These resulted in higher percentage of completion, paving the way for more units to qualify for revenue collection,” CLI said.

Last July, the company obtained a credit rating of PRS Aa plus with a stable outlook  from local debt watcher Philippine Rating Services Corp.

Obligations rated PRS Aa are of high quality and are subject to very low credit risk, according to PhilRatings.

A PRS Aa rating means the obligor’s capacity to meet its financial commitment on the obligation is very strong.   

