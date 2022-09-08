PNOC-EC announces new board additions

MANILA, Philippines — PNOC Exploration Corp., the oil, gas, and coal exploration arm of the government, has announced five new additions to its board, with two more to be added soon.

PNOC-EC said its new directors are Zenaida Monsada, Edgar Benedict Cutiongco, Rafael del Pilar, Adrian Ferdinand Sugay and Romeo Solis Jr.

Two other new members of the board of directors will be named soon, according to PNOC-EC.

Monsada is the first woman secretary of the Department of Energy, when she was appointed in October 2015.

Cutiongco is the current president of the Philippine Petroleum Association of the upstream industry and a senior lecturer at the University of the Philippines National Institute of Geological Sciences.

Del Pilar is a former PNOC-EC president, while Sugay is a former undersecretary of the Department of Justice.

Solis was a former operations manager of PNOC-EC.

The state-run PNOC-EC holds a 10 percent stake in the Malampaya project.