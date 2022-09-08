^

Business

PNOC-EC announces new board additions

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 8, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PNOC Exploration Corp., the oil, gas, and coal exploration arm of the government, has announced five new additions to its board, with two more to be added soon.

PNOC-EC said its new directors are Zenaida Monsada, Edgar Benedict Cutiongco, Rafael del Pilar, Adrian Ferdinand Sugay and Romeo Solis Jr.

Two other new members of the board of directors will be named soon, according to PNOC-EC.

Monsada is the first woman secretary of the Department of Energy, when she was appointed in October 2015.

Cutiongco is the current president of the Philippine Petroleum Association of the upstream industry and a senior lecturer at the University of the Philippines National Institute of Geological Sciences.

Del Pilar is a former PNOC-EC president, while Sugay is a former undersecretary of the Department of Justice.

Solis was a former operations manager of PNOC-EC.

The state-run PNOC-EC holds a 10 percent stake in the Malampaya project.

PNOC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Scam texts got your name? These apps may have been the source.

Scam texts got your name? These apps may have been the source.

By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
Names on text scams may have been manually or automatically scraped from certain apps, a National Privacy Commission official...
Business
fbtw
'Too much': Ex-SRA chief says Marcos suggested importing 600k metric tons of sugar

'Too much': Ex-SRA chief says Marcos suggested importing 600k metric tons of sugar

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The instruction was to submit an import plan, and in the language of the SRA, an import plan is an import program in the...
Business
fbtw
Enrique Razon ventures into renewables ahead of clean power boom

Enrique Razon ventures into renewables ahead of clean power boom

1 day ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon will be the latest magnate to venture into renewable energy ahead of its boom, after...
Business
fbtw

Megawide eyes another subway project

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Infrastructure builder Megawide Construction Corp. is eyeing to bag another contract in the Metro Manila Subway Project, this time for the stations connecting Mandaluyong City and Taguig City.
Business
fbtw
Bankers see 2-digit growth in lending, earnings

Bankers see 2-digit growth in lending, earnings

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Top executives of Philippine banks are expecting a double-digit growth in lending and earnings over the next two years as...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Peso slump continues, hits 57.135:$1

Peso slump continues, hits 57.135:$1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The peso continues its losing streak, hitting a new record low for the fourth straight trading day at 57.135 to $1, shedding...
Business
fbtw
Think tank: Inflation to slow down in Q4

Think tank: Inflation to slow down in Q4

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
UK-based think tank Pantheon Macroeconomics has hiked its inflation forecast for the Philippines to five percent this year,...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Government should allow full foreign ownership in rice, corn sectors&rsquo;

‘Government should allow full foreign ownership in rice, corn sectors’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Foundation for Economic Freedom is pushing for the opening of the rice and corn sectors to full foreign ownership to boost...
Business
fbtw
Stocks plunge as peso weakens

Stocks plunge as peso weakens

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
A weakening peso and a cautious mood in global markets dragged local stocks into a sea of red yesterday, with the benchmark...
Business
fbtw

GSIS taps M. Lhuillier for payment services

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
State-run Government Service Insurance System has tapped M. Lhuillier Financial Services Inc. for its expanded loan payment solutions especially for Filipinos in the provinces.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with