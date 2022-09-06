^

Business

Enrique Razon ventures into renewables ahead of clean power boom

Philstar.com
September 6, 2022 | 12:17pm
Enrique Razon ventures into renewables ahead of clean power boom
The country's installed capacity of wind projects stands at 442.90 MW as of end-2021, according to statistics from the Energy department.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon will be the latest magnate to venture into renewable energy ahead of its boom, after the government abandoned its energy neutrality in favor of clean power investments.

Razon, the second wealthiest man in the country, is planning to bring public his Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. in a bid to raise cash to fund renewable energy projects, corporate regulators announced in June.

Prime Infrastructure would sell to the public 1.76 billion common shares at a price of P14.60 each, according to filing documents released by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If there would be strong investor interest in the initial public offering, the company would sell 175.6 million more shares to meet the extra investor demand. Including the overallotment option, Prime Infrastructure would rake in P28 billion in net proceeds, in what could be the biggest IPO this year in the Philippines.

The Philippines is “probably not where we should be in terms of power supply demand,” Prime Infra Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Lucci was quoted as saying in a Bloomberg article published on Tuesday.

“We’re probably not where we should be in terms of water availability and sanitation, or probably not where we should be in terms of waste management and climate. If you take all that into consideration as an investor, it’s perfectly logical to invest into the Philippines and Prime Infra,” Lucci added.

Of the total funds to be raised from the IPO, P23 billion would go to Prime Infrastructure’s energy business while P3.5 billion would go to the company’s water segment. The remaining P1.1 billion would be spent on projects under the company’s waste and sustainable fuels business.

The IPO is targeted to happen from October 3 to 7 based on filing documents. The company plans to debut on the local stock market “on or about” October 12.

Prime Infrastructure said it has “a solid track record supported by agile and forward thinking.” The company is developing a 140-MW solar power plant in Tanuan, Batangas, which will be built in two phases.

The first 70 MW of the Batangas solar plant is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024 while the second phase comprising 70 MW is expected is targeted to be finished in the second half of 2024.

Razon’s new venture coincided with the government’s decision to no longer accept proposals to construct new coal power plants, a dramatic shift in energy policy that counts on declining costs of renewables.

The moratorium was announced in 2020 in tandem with the relaxation on foreign ownership limits in geothermal energy projects worth $50 million or more, doubling down on the slow transition to clean power seen as a long-term fix to the Philippines’ supply problems and now even sky-high power costs.

The Philippine government seeks to increase the share of renewables in the power mix to 35% by 2030, and 50% by 2040, based on the Energy department's latest Philippine Energy Plan, the country's comprehensive energy blueprint.

ENRIQUE RAZON

RENEWABLE ENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

How… how… the carabao!

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The humble carabao, the Filipino farmer’s beast of burden, can lift the farmer’s financial burdens too. Aside from helping the farmer plow his rice field, the carabao can also give the farmer other lucrative...
Business
fbtw
Peso touches 57-level for the first time to post a new record-low

Peso touches 57-level for the first time to post a new record-low

20 hours ago
At one point during the trading day, the peso touched the P57-per-dollar level, the first time in history that the local currency...
Business
fbtw

Ongpin building BIG island resort project

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Alphaland Corp., the high-end property developer chaired by tycoon Roberto Ongpin, has started the development of the 750-hectare Balesin International Gateway (BIG) in Patnanungan Island.
Business
fbtw

In memoriam: Irasan salt beds

By Rey Gamboa | 12 hours ago
The best salt in the Philippines in the 1800s up to before the end of the century was said to have come from Irasan or the Barangay Pulanglupa salt beds of Las Piñas.
Business
fbtw
Philippines must boost rice production as India curbs exports

Philippines must boost rice production as India curbs exports

By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
While India may not be a major source of imported rice for the country, the Philippines must prepare to shore up its local...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Cryptocurrency sceptics look to bend the ear of regulators

Cryptocurrency sceptics look to bend the ear of regulators

24 minutes ago
"There are so many crypto conferences but they are funded by the crypto industry."
Business
fbtw
Upson International&rsquo;s P4.9-B IPO approved by the SEC

Upson International’s P4.9-B IPO approved by the SEC

3 hours ago
After a long drought, it’s great to get some IPO movement again.
Business
fbtw
International Container to start logistics JV with Prime Alta

International Container to start logistics JV with Prime Alta

3 hours ago
My feeling is that this is ICT’s attempt to capture some downstream value for services that occur after the cargo enters...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

3 hours ago
Quick takes!
Business
fbtw
Stocks sink amid inflation worries

Stocks sink amid inflation worries

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Stocks opened the week in the red as investors stayed on the side of caution ahead of the release of inflation results.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with