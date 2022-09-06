Support sought for export reconfiguration strategy

MANILA, Philippines — Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual is urging exporters to support the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)’s strategy to reconfigure exports into three clusters to achieve industrialization.

During the recent general membership meeting of the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PhilExport), Pascual explained that the DTI’s strategic priority is to reconfigure the Philippine export sectors into industry clusters, particularly industrial, manufacturing, and transport (IMT); technology, media, and telecommunication (TMT) ; and health and life sciences (HLS).

“Export activities are Industry Tier I activities. They are considered as the base of and fundamental to our country’s development. Export activities hold high potential to create jobs. They optimize value creation and provide key support to sectors that drive industrial development, among others,” Pascual said.

He said the country’s industrial transformation would be driven by science, technology, and innovation. Pascual asked PhilExport’s support for this DTI strategy.

“We look forward to working with you, our exporters, in building dynamic industry ecosystems as our foundation,” Pascual said.

In response, PhilExport president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said his organization would follow DTI’s guidance toward the development of the industry.

“We strongly believe that exports remain to be a major driver of this growth, if only the whole of government will truly and fully support the industry, especially with the conducive policy environment and programs,” Ortiz-Luis said.

Pascual explained that the reconfiguring of exports into industry clusters is in line with the goal of making the country an exporter of high value products.

He said the IMT cluster provides the country with upgrading opportunities in aerospace, automotive, and semiconductors, adding that the common thread among all the three IMT subsectors is the electronics and electrical parts and components are global value chains.

“We aim to attract foreign direct investments to design capacity so that more value-added is captured and manufacturing is expanded in the country. Manufacturing is the country’s guarantee of sustainable and inclusive growth, providing more stable and higher-paying jobs. We hope that after we have built the base of the large industries, MSMEs can participate in the supply chains of these large companies,”Pascual said.

Meanwhile, the TMT cluster will provide the Philippines with opportunities to digitalize services.

“In the BPO (business process outsourcing) sector, the next decade will witness the BPO segment as a cross cutting contributor to the competitiveness and efficiency of the other global value chains it supports. From cost saving, it will shift to value addition,”Pascual said.

Pascual also highlighted opportunities in the hyperscalers and data centers market.

“Our country’s strong record in BPO, future of work programs, and hyperscale roadmap are drawing the attention of hyperscalers, these are the large IT or digital companies like Microsoft, Amazon, seeking to expand globally,”Pascual said.

Under the HLS cluster, Pascual said the goal is to make the Philippines self-sufficient in pharmaceuticals, as well as relevant and related areas such as medical devices, healthcare services, and therapeutic systems.

“Over the next decade, manufacturing medicines faster and cheaper will continue to be the goal of multinational companies. The sector will also witness smaller, more agile pharmaceutical companies taking a more critical role in bringing medicines, including generics, to the market. As pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare services become more integrated, this facilitates the emergence of an HLS cluster in the Philippines,” Pascual said.

On top of the three industry clusters, Pascual said the DTI would promote resource-based industries, particularly ore processing.

He said the Philippines has two billion metric tons (MT) of nickel, 1.1 billion MT copper, and 260,000 MT cobalt reserves.

“These resources can be used for downstream industries such as EV (electric vehicle) batteries, hyperscaler data centers, and renewable energy,” Pascual said.

He said exporters can be partners as the country pursues to be a producer of semi-finished and finished products like batteries.

To grow in scale, scope, and income, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) must be integrated into exporting companies’ value chains.

“MSMEs are the backbone of our economy. They comprise 99.5 percent of about a million registered businesses in the Philippines. As MSMEs bring about a virtuous cycle of livelihood, they help make communities more prosperous and inclusive,” Pascual said.

PhilExport is the umbrella organization of Philippine exporters mandated under the Export Development Act (EDA) of 1994.