^

Business

URC named most trusted firm in Indonesia

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 4, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-led Universal Robina Corp. (URC) has been recognized as the “Most Trusted Company” by Indonesia Award Center, an award magazine.

URC Indonesia country general manager Taufiq Basthami said the award is a recognition of the efforts of the company’s employees who work to continuously transform the company to be better every day and achieve commendable results even in the midst of a pandemic.

The publication seeks to recognize Indonesian companies that have a proven good track record in producing high-quality products and services, as well as contributing to Indonesia’s development and advancement.

The Indonesia Award Center judged the companies according to their purpose and mission, sustainability programs and results, and their reach and impact on society.

URC Indonesia marketing director Rachmawati Sutarto said the recognition is “a reflection of consumers’ appreciation for our products that live up to our purpose to delight everyone with good food choices.”

In Indonesia, the Piattos brand ranks second, a major improvement after previously holding the third position in the first quarter last year. Other URC Indonesia core brands also continued to gain top honors in their respective categories.

Cloud 9, meanwhile, continues to grow its market share from quarter to quarter, coming in third in its category.

“URC Indonesia is committed to continuously striving harder not just to reach its targets but to make the organization a safe and enjoyable working environment for everyone,” said Fajar Indrianto, country human resource manager.

URC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
India-Philippines consortium sells Cebu airport business for $440.2 million

India-Philippines consortium sells Cebu airport business for $440.2 million

14 hours ago
A consortium that includes India's GMR Group is selling its business developing and operating the Philippines' second-largest...
Business
fbtw
SSS raises alarm on pension benefits

SSS raises alarm on pension benefits

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
At least half of the total members of state-run pension fund Social Security System may not be able to enjoy their pension...
Business
fbtw
End of TV5 deal highlights great uncertainty for ABS-CBN &mdash; analysts

End of TV5 deal highlights great uncertainty for ABS-CBN — analysts

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Analysts are wary of the beleaguered broadcaster’s economic fate under the new Marcos regime.
Business
fbtw
Peso further weakens, hits record low vs dollar

Peso further weakens, hits record low vs dollar

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso further slumped to hit a new all-time low of 56.77 to $1 yesterday, shedding another 35 centavos from Thursday’s...
Business
fbtw

Importing salt

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
I was surprised to learn two weeks ago that we are importing 93 percent of our salt requirements of 550,000 metric tons from China and Australia.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Medalla wary of exchange rate impact on inflation

Medalla wary of exchange rate impact on inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 58 minutes ago
Monetary authorities have done enough to stabilize the peso that hit a new all-time low on Friday despite aggressive rate...
Business
fbtw
National debt bloats to record high P12.9 trillion &nbsp; &nbsp;

National debt bloats to record high P12.9 trillion    

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 58 minutes ago
The outstanding debt of the national government jumped to a record P12.89 trillion as of end-July, with the Marcos administration...
Business
fbtw
ADB: Sustained social protection needed for vulnerable sectors

ADB: Sustained social protection needed for vulnerable sectors

By Louella Desiderio | 58 minutes ago
Sustained social protection for vulnerable sectors will be critical for Asia-Pacific countries amid risks to the region’s...
Business
fbtw

The forever newbie

By Francis J. Kong | 58 minutes ago
The economy is opening up.
Business
fbtw
State infrastructure spending rises to P478 billion in H1

State infrastructure spending rises to P478 billion in H1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 58 minutes ago
The government ramped up its infrastructure spending in the first semester of the year to P478 billion but this still fell...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with