URC named most trusted firm in Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-led Universal Robina Corp. (URC) has been recognized as the “Most Trusted Company” by Indonesia Award Center, an award magazine.

URC Indonesia country general manager Taufiq Basthami said the award is a recognition of the efforts of the company’s employees who work to continuously transform the company to be better every day and achieve commendable results even in the midst of a pandemic.

The publication seeks to recognize Indonesian companies that have a proven good track record in producing high-quality products and services, as well as contributing to Indonesia’s development and advancement.

The Indonesia Award Center judged the companies according to their purpose and mission, sustainability programs and results, and their reach and impact on society.

URC Indonesia marketing director Rachmawati Sutarto said the recognition is “a reflection of consumers’ appreciation for our products that live up to our purpose to delight everyone with good food choices.”

In Indonesia, the Piattos brand ranks second, a major improvement after previously holding the third position in the first quarter last year. Other URC Indonesia core brands also continued to gain top honors in their respective categories.

Cloud 9, meanwhile, continues to grow its market share from quarter to quarter, coming in third in its category.

“URC Indonesia is committed to continuously striving harder not just to reach its targets but to make the organization a safe and enjoyable working environment for everyone,” said Fajar Indrianto, country human resource manager.