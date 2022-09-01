^

Business

ABS-CBN, TV5 terminate investment deal

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 9:57am
ABS-CBN, TV5 terminate investment deal
The headquarters of broadcast companies ABS-CBN and TV5 in Quezon City and Pasig City, respectively.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 10:47 a.m.) — ABS-CBN Corp. and TV5 "mutually" agreed to terminate their investment agreement amid a political firestorm raised by lawmakers that had lobbied for the shutdown of the Lopez-led network. 

ABS-CBN Corp. bared the investment agreement’s fallout in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange early Thursday morning. TV5 is owned by Manuel V. Pangilinan’s MediaQuest Holdings. 

The investment deal would have seen ABS-CBN Corp. acquiring 34.99% equity in TV5 and a convertible note agreement issued by the latter broadcasting company. TV5 would have utilized proceeds from the deal, totaling P4 billion alongside P1.84 billion convertible note in tow, to fund its capital and operating expenditures.

At the same time, Pangilinan-led Cignal Cable Corp.’s planned investment in the Lopezes’ SkyCable has been scrapped as well. Had this deal pushed through, Cignal would have acquired a 38.88% equity interest in Sky and lend P4.39 billion to the Lopez Group.

“The termination was also formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement. The Parties confirmed that they have not implemented any of the transactions covered by the Investment Agreement and the Convertible Note Agreement,” the disclosure read. 

Trading of ABS-CBN shares resumed after a one-hour halt meant to give investors time to digest the news. As of 10:47 a.m., shares in ABS-CBN were trading down 7.65%.

The decision to abandon the landmark deal came over a week after the two media giants agreed to pause the closing of the transaction as they hoped to answer the issues raised by the same lawmakers who lobbied to deny ABS-CBN's franchise renewal.

The deal would allow ABS-CBN to air some of its programs on TV5, giving it access to a wider audience for its content. Since its painful shutdown, ABS-CBN has struggled to monetize its content, although the company has managed to trim its losses amid its aggressive shift from free TV to digital.

An estimated 11,000 employees of ABS-CBN, mostly in its news and entertainment production segments, lost their livelihood after the network went off air.

"This is an unfortunate development and bodes ill for the future of business, governance and talent in the Philippines. It shows how extraneous factors can terminate initiatives which could have raised our standards of public service, culture and innovation," Terry Ridon, convenor of InfraWatch, a public policy think tank, said in a commentary.

"This also serves as a warning to business: that free enterprise will only be free if businesses align with the politics of those in power," he added.

ABS-CBN CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

TV5
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP forecasts 5.9-6.7% inflation in August

BSP forecasts 5.9-6.7% inflation in August

By Ramon Royandoyan | 18 hours ago
There’s a chance that inflation further quickened in August on the back of increasing prices of key food items, the...
Business
fbtw
Dennis Uy plans to sell stake in Dito Telecommunity

Dennis Uy plans to sell stake in Dito Telecommunity

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Dennis Uy’s Dito CME Holdings Corp. will explore every possible options, including reducing its stake in Dito Telecommunity...
Business
fbtw

Frugal season

By Rey Gamboa | 11 hours ago
Were it not for the threat of a prolonged agony caused by food inflation and high fuel prices, the first day of the “ber” months should bring good tidings for Filipinos, as such signals preparations in...
Business
fbtw

Study on strategic petroleum reserve completed by next year

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
A study on the establishment of a strategic petroleum reserve in the country is expected to be completed by next year, with state-run Philippine National Oil Co. targeting to onboard a transaction advisor for the...
Business
fbtw
Stocks fall anew, tracking decline on Wall Street

Stocks fall anew, tracking decline on Wall Street

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The stock market plunged for a second straight session, with the benchmark index falling below the 6,600 level, as it continued...
Business
fbtw
Latest
DITO hits 12M subscribers 3 months ahead of schedule

DITO hits 12M subscribers 3 months ahead of schedule

2 hours ago
If DITO achieved similar terms to what GLO and TEL negotiated, it would be able to raise more than P67 billion.
Business
fbtw
ACEN begins commercial operation of 72 MW solar farm

ACEN begins commercial operation of 72 MW solar farm

2 hours ago
Timelines on this have slipped a bit.
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

2 hours ago
Quick takes!
Business
fbtw
Factory prices sustain upward trend in July

Factory prices sustain upward trend in July

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Factory gate prices sustained their upward trend in July, with almost all industry groups registering annual increases, the...
Business
fbtw
Moving on, moving up, moving together

Moving on, moving up, moving together

By Joey Concepcion | 11 hours ago
Our Go Negosyo family is still riding high from the success of our 2022 MSME Summit held last Aug. 26. The event was a who’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with