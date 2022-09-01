Factory prices sustain upward trend in July

Data released by the PSA yesterday showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) for manufacturing posted a faster annual growth rate of 7.9 percent in July than the 7.5 percent uptick in June.

MANILA, Philippines — Factory gate prices sustained their upward trend in July, with almost all industry groups registering annual increases, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Data released by the PSA yesterday showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) for manufacturing posted a faster annual growth rate of 7.9 percent in July than the 7.5 percent uptick in June.

In July last year, the PPI contracted by an annual rate of 0.7 percent.

“The increase in the PPI in July 2022 can be attributed to the annual increments in the indexes of 21 industry divisions,” PSA said.

Of the different industry divisions, the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products registered the highest annual growth rate of 16.9 percent in July.

Also posting positive growth rates in July this year were the following industry divisions: food products; computer, electronic and optical products; transport equipment; basic metals; beverages; chemical and chemical products; non-metallic mineral products; rubber and plastic products; paper and paper products; tobacco products; electrical equipment; other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment; machinery and equipment except electrical; wearing apparel; textiles; furniture; basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical reparations; printing and reproduction of recorded media; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; and leather and related products including footwear.

Meanwhile, wood, bamboo, cane, rattan articles and related products registered an annual decline of 2.4 percent in July.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for manufacturing registered a slower uptick of 0.8 percent in July compared with the 1.1 percent increase in June.

The PPI measures the changes in the producer price of key commodities produced by the manufacturing sector.

It is generated from the results of a survey conducted nationwide by gathering the monthly producer prices of selected products in the market basket of PPI from sample establishments.

One of the PPI’s uses is as a deflator to derive the Volume of Production Index and the Volume of Net Sales Index.