^

Business

Factory prices sustain upward trend in July

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 1, 2022 | 12:00am
Factory prices sustain upward trend in July
Data released by the PSA yesterday showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) for manufacturing posted a faster annual growth rate of 7.9 percent in July than the 7.5 percent uptick in June.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Factory gate prices sustained their upward trend in July, with almost all industry groups registering annual increases, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Data released by the PSA yesterday showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) for manufacturing posted a faster annual growth rate of 7.9 percent in July than the 7.5 percent uptick in June.

In July last year, the PPI contracted by an annual rate of 0.7 percent.

“The increase in the PPI in July 2022 can be attributed to the annual increments in the indexes of 21 industry divisions,” PSA said.

Of the different industry divisions, the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products registered the highest annual growth rate of 16.9 percent in July.

Also posting positive growth rates in July this year were the following industry divisions: food products; computer, electronic and optical products; transport equipment; basic metals; beverages; chemical and chemical products; non-metallic mineral products; rubber and plastic products; paper and paper products; tobacco products; electrical equipment; other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment; machinery and equipment except electrical; wearing apparel; textiles; furniture; basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical reparations; printing and reproduction of recorded media; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; and leather and related products including footwear.

Meanwhile, wood, bamboo, cane, rattan articles and related products registered an annual decline of 2.4 percent in July.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for manufacturing registered a slower uptick of 0.8 percent in July compared with the 1.1 percent increase in June.

The PPI measures the changes in the producer price of key commodities produced by the manufacturing sector.

It is generated from the results of a survey conducted nationwide by gathering the monthly producer prices of selected products in the market basket of PPI from sample establishments.

One of the PPI’s uses is as a deflator to derive the Volume of Production Index and the Volume of Net Sales Index.

FACTORY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dennis Uy plans to sell stake in Dito Telecommunity

Dennis Uy plans to sell stake in Dito Telecommunity

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Dennis Uy’s Dito CME Holdings Corp. will explore every possible options, including reducing its stake in Dito Telecommunity...
Business
fbtw
Privacy body completes initial probe into text scams

Privacy body completes initial probe into text scams

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The NPC disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that they will rope in the National Telecommunications Commission and telecommunications...
Business
fbtw
BSP forecasts 5.9-6.7% inflation in August

BSP forecasts 5.9-6.7% inflation in August

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
There’s a chance that inflation further quickened in August on the back of increasing prices of key food items, the...
Business
fbtw
'Importing 150,000 metric tons of sugar not enough to bring down prices'

'Importing 150,000 metric tons of sugar not enough to bring down prices'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
A sugar milling owner said the proposed 150,000 metric tons of imported sugar won't be enough to cut prices of the sweet...
Business
fbtw

Invest in UP, PGH

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The best use of taxpayers’ money, the best investment that delivers the best outcomes has to be the University of the Philippines and the Philippine General Hospital. Yet, the budgets of these institutions...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Credit growth steadies at 12% amid rate hikes

Credit growth steadies at 12% amid rate hikes

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Big banks sustained a double-digit credit growth amid the aggressive rate hikes by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to anchor...
Business
fbtw
BSP: Inflation in August likely at 5.9 to 6.7%

BSP: Inflation in August likely at 5.9 to 6.7%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Inflation for August likely settled within the range of 5.9 to 6.7 percent after accelerating to 6.4 percent in July from...
Business
fbtw
Stocks fall anew, tracking decline on Wall Street

Stocks fall anew, tracking decline on Wall Street

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The stock market plunged for a second straight session, with the benchmark index falling below the 6,600 level, as it continued...
Business
fbtw
PHRI&rsquo;s solar project gets P2.65 billion loan from RCBC

PHRI’s solar project gets P2.65 billion loan from RCBC

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
A subsidiary of Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen)’s wholly owned renewable energy unit has secured a P2.65-billion loan...
Business
fbtw

Study on strategic petroleum reserve completed by next year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
A study on the establishment of a strategic petroleum reserve in the country is expected to be completed by next year, with state-run Philippine National Oil Co. targeting to onboard a transaction advisor for the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with