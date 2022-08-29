^

Business

Anti-mining groups push for more provisions in new tax regime

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
August 29, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — While mining companies oppose the new mining tax regime, anti-mining groups are pushing for more provisions to be at par with other countries and to put further protection on environment.

The proposed bill recently passed by the House ways and means committee will raise the country’s effective tax rate on mining from the current 38 percent to 51 percent.

It will also impose a royalty tax of five percent on the market value of gross output of large-scale mining operations, a minimum government share of 60 percent of net mining revenues and a 10-percent export tax on the market value of mineral ore exports.

The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP), whose members consists large-scale metallic minerals development companies, opposed the bill and asked Congress to revisit the proposed legislation and allow consultation with stakeholders.

It said the new mining tax bill “will once again set back the revitalization of the industry” and could deter foreign investments in the capital-intensive industry.

As expected, Alyansa Tigil Mina (ATM) said it supports the new tax measures.

“We are supportive of new tax measures on the mining industry as we believe that the industry is under-taxed compared to other mining countries,” ATM national coordinator Jaybee Garganera said in a text message.

Albay Rep. Jose Maria Clemente Salceda, who chairs the House ways and means committee, said the proposed tax rates brings the Philippines closer to Australia and Indonesia, which are the country’s regional comparatives.

However, the anti-mining group sees the need for more provisions under the new mining tax regime.

“We had supported the proposal that royalty tax should be at least 10 percent. We also proposed a windfall profit tax or super profit tax, but this wasn’t included,” Garganera said.

ATM said the TRAIN Law already reduced the corporate income tax, including mining companies.

The group is also pushing for a sovereign wealth fund under the proposed tax measure.

“We also felt the new tax regime should have added a provision on a sovereign wealth fund so that mining taxes can finance education, health and other SDG targets for the next generation,” Garganera said.

“At the end of the day, new and increased taxes will mean very little if the costs of climate change impacts from mining outweigh these taxes,” he said.

