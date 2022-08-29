^

Business

SPNEC sees annual revenue of P60 billion

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 29, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. (SPNEC) expects annual revenue of P60 billion with the development of projects with total capacity of 10 gigawatts (GW).

SPNEC aims to complete the development of 10 GW by 2025.

At an industry standard cost of $700,000 per megawatt (MW) and revenue of P6 million per megawatt annually, SPNEC said 10-GW of projects would have a total non-land capital expenditures of $7 billion and annual revenue of P60 billion.

The company said a successful stock rights offering (SRO) would catalyze these 10-GW of projects.

SPNEC is targeting to raise P2.8 billion from the SRO, which is scheduled to run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

A total of 1.875 billion shares will be offered at P1.50 apiece.

“The SRO’s P2.8-billion proceeds will help complete the P10 billion that we plan to invest to complete the development of 10-GW of projects,” Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste said.

According to the company, brokers have begun taking orders for SPNEC’s SRO in the week starting Aug. 22, with the deadline for orders with most brokers on Aug. 30 or 31.

It said this gives time for brokers to consolidate orders for submission to the Philippine Depository & Trust Corp. by Sept. 1, in compliance with the SRO’s schedule.

The completion of SPNEC’s SRO would bring forward the asset-for-share swap of Solar Philippines, by increasing its public float ahead of the issuance of new shares to Solar Philippines in exchange for its portfolio of projects.

These projects include over 400-MW operating or under construction; the 3.5-GW solar, 4.5-GWh battery Terra Solar project; the 1.8-GW solar, 1.8-GWh battery Batangas Baseload project; and 1.8-GW of projects contracted under the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction.

Together with its Nueva Ecija solar project, these would potentially bring SPNEC’s contracted capacity to eight GW scheduled to commence operations mostly between 2025 to 2026.

It is estimated that these projects would account for two thirds of the total contracted renewable energy capacity of the Philippines.

“We see these corporate actions as being about more than just our company, but the energy mix of our country. We are thankful to our shareholders for supporting SPNEC and the renewable energy transition of the Philippines,” Leviste said.

Subject to stockholder and regulatory approval, SPNEC is changing its corporate name to SP New Energy Corp. to reflect the company’s expansion from a single project in Nueva Ecija to a portfolio that includes operational projects and other developments, in support of its goal of completing the development of 10 GW by 2025.

