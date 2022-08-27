^

Sports tech company ties up with LGUs for social projects

The Philippine Star
August 27, 2022 | 12:00am

OKBet, the sports booking platform owned and operated by Ekxinum Inc., has kicked off its social inclusion initiatives through partnerships with local government units (LGUs).

It has tied up with the Pasay City LGU in the distribution of food and health safety packs to some 500 families of street sweepers in recognition of their efforts to keep the city safe and clean amid the global pandemic.

This follows OKBet’s previous programs in Bacolod and Muntinlupa where similar packs were distributed via the LGUs as part of an ongoing drive to support social service programs of the respective city governments.

The nationwide string of partnerships will continue this September in Mindanao as the company, along with the LGUs of General Santos City and the province of Sarangani, are scheduled to do similar programs on the sidelines of the Tuna Festival and the Mindanao games of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“As advocates of the promotion of responsible and regulated gaming, working closely with our counterparts in government is a key component in protecting the flourishing gaming industry in the country.

Promoting alternative sources of government revenue without sacrificing the interest of the general public is a balancing act.

We recognize that as a responsible corporate entity, we have to do our part in ensuring the integrity of the industry is safeguarded,” said Victoria Gilera, OKBet’s chief legal counsel.

