Gov't to launch platform tallying MSMEs' creditworthiness

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry announced it will launch of an e-commerce platform that will tally credit scores of Filipino ventures still struggling to recover from pandemic fallout.

In a Go Negosyo event on Friday, Trade Alfredo Pascual said the platform will use data of micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that would join the platform to come up with credit scores.

“With digitized data, it’s very easy to accumulate data and be able to prepare algorithms that will analyze data and determine some sort of credit score for enterprises on the platform,” he said.

A pandemic-induced recession sent many MSMes to their slow deaths, dealing a major blow to the economy as these business ventures comprise 99% of local enterprises. Challenges faced by MSMEs emanated mainly from harsh quarantine restrictions imposed by the Duterte administration to contain the spread of virus contagion.

With the platform’s launch by yearend, Pascual said this could aid MSMEs in meeting their financing requirements.

“The e-commerce platform will give MSMEs access to a wider market. The platform will be the basis to help them meet their financing requirements,” Pascual added.

The platform remains unnamed as the trade department has yet to come up with a “good name” for this venture.

That said, President Ferdinand “BongBong” Marcos Jr. told the Go Negosyo audience, comprised of mostly entrepreneurs, that the government is committed to help MSMEs recover from the public health crisis.

“The pandemic has clouded our view of future, closed our sight and brought unprecedented challenges… I reiterate government’s commitment to make sure MSMEs are protected but also receive ample opportunities to recover but thrive in this modern age,” he said.