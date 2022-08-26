^

Business

Gov't to launch platform tallying MSMEs' creditworthiness

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 5:11pm
Gov't to launch platform tallying MSMEs' creditworthiness
Shop attendants wait for customers inside a dry goods market in Quezon city, suburban Manila on January 27, 2022.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry announced it will launch of an e-commerce platform that will tally credit scores of Filipino ventures still struggling to recover from pandemic fallout.

In a Go Negosyo event on Friday, Trade Alfredo Pascual said the platform will use data of micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that would join the platform to come up with credit scores.

“With digitized data, it’s very easy to accumulate data and be able to prepare algorithms that will analyze data and determine some sort of credit score for enterprises on the platform,” he said.

A pandemic-induced recession sent many MSMes to their slow deaths, dealing a major blow to the economy as these business ventures comprise 99% of local enterprises. Challenges faced by MSMEs emanated mainly from harsh quarantine restrictions imposed by the Duterte administration to contain the spread of virus contagion. 

With the platform’s launch by yearend, Pascual said this could aid MSMEs in meeting their financing requirements.

“The e-commerce platform will give MSMEs access to a wider market. The platform will be the basis to help them meet their financing requirements,” Pascual added.

The platform remains unnamed as the trade department has yet to come up with a “good name” for this venture.

That said, President Ferdinand “BongBong” Marcos Jr. told the Go Negosyo audience, comprised of mostly entrepreneurs, that the government is committed to help MSMEs recover from the public health crisis.

“The pandemic has clouded our view of future, closed our sight and brought unprecedented challenges… I reiterate government’s commitment to make sure MSMEs are protected but also receive ample opportunities to recover but thrive in this modern age,” he said.

ALFREDO PASCUAL

BONGBONG MARCOS

DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

GO NEGOSYO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Beyond the shortage

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
President Junior should go beyond the current sugar shortage and fix an industry that has resisted fixing for decades. Otherwise, Junior will spend his entire term firefighting the industry’s troubles.
Business
fbtw
Philippines remains attractive to Japanese investors

Philippines remains attractive to Japanese investors

By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
Japanese investors continue to see the potential of the Philippines as an investment destination, driven by its young and...
Business
fbtw
Call center outsourcing Philippines: Why customer experience matters
Sponsored

Call center outsourcing Philippines: Why customer experience matters

8 hours ago
In today’s business world, it’s a well-known fact that call center outsourcing to the Philippines can save companies...
Business
fbtw
Fitch: Rate hikes to boost Philippine banks' profitability

Fitch: Rate hikes to boost Philippine banks' profitability

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The second half of the year is widely expected to prove profitable for banks following the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’...
Business
fbtw

Lotilla: Malampaya deal to be resolved this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The Department of Energy has given its assurance that a decision on the Malampaya stake sale will be made within the year.
Business
fbtw
Latest
PCC opens 'preliminary' probe into Dito's antitrust complaint vs Globe, Smart

PCC opens 'preliminary' probe into Dito's antitrust complaint vs Globe, Smart

1 hour ago
Antitrust regulators said Friday they will open a preliminary inquiry into a complaint filed by nascent telco player Dito...
Business
fbtw
Improving revenues narrow budget deficit in July

Improving revenues narrow budget deficit in July

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 hours ago
Treasury data released Friday revealed that the national government incurred a budget deficit of P86.8 billion in July, smaller...
Business
fbtw
Fed's Powell to hammer home inflation-fighting message

Fed's Powell to hammer home inflation-fighting message

By Heather Scott | 5 hours ago
With US inflation at a 40-year high, economists say there is no doubt about the Federal Reserve's policy course: Interest...
Business
fbtw
Hot money exit continues in July

Hot money exit continues in July

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
More speculative funds flowed out of the Philippines than what came in as foreign portfolio investments, resulting in a net...
Business
fbtw

MVP Group leads private sector efforts toward sustainability

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Private companies are working double time with their sustainability efforts.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with