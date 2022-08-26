^

Business

MGreen’s Ilocos Norte solar project fully energized this year

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 26, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The solar project in Currimao, Ilocos Norte being constructed by MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen) and Vena Energy is set to complete energization by the end of the year, putting it on track to commence commercial operations by the first quarter of 2023.

MGreen, a wholly owned renewable energy unit of Meralco’s power generation unit MGen, said it recently held a ceremony to lay a time capsule in celebration of the continued progress and on-track construction of the 68-megawatt alternating current (MWac) solar project.

“We are looking forward to commencing its operations soon and witnessing how it would help advance economic progress and create better lives for all,” MGen president and CEO Jaime Azurin said.

Samrinder Nehria, head of Vena Energy Philippines, said the company and MGreen are looking forward to delivering the solar project on time safely for the benefit of the nation and its host communities.

“We hope that through our partnership with MGreen, this project will play an important role in accelerating the energy transition in the Philippines,” Nehria said.

Last February, MGreen entered into a partnership with Vena Energy for the development, construction and operation of the new solar project.

Azurin earlier said MGen is allotting as much as P5 billion for the  development of  three solar projects this year, including the 68-MWac solar project in Ilocos Norte in partnership with Vena Energy.

MGen has set its sights on building 1,500-MW of renewable energy projects in the next seven years.

The company last year commenced commercial operations of BulacanSol’s 55 MWac solar plant in San Miguel, Bulacan, followed by the construction of another 75 MWac solar project in Baras, Rizal through PH Renewables Inc.

Vena Energy, meanwhile, is a renewable energy company in   Asia-Pacific   that owns, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and commercializes a renewable energy portfolio totaling 18 gigawatts (GW) of solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, battery energy storage, and hybrid renewable energy projects.

Vena Energy has an extensive local presence throughout the region with 67 corporate and site offices in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

SOLAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fitch: Rate hikes to boost Philippine banks' profitability

Fitch: Rate hikes to boost Philippine banks' profitability

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The second half of the year is widely expected to prove profitable for banks following the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’...
Business
fbtw

Giving e-vehicles a fresh push

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
Keen eyes are on a number of new incentives being dangled with the passage of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act last April, which will be further defined in the implementing rules and regulations that...
Business
fbtw
BSP: 6 digital banks may start full operations

BSP: 6 digital banks may start full operations

1 day ago
The BSP explained that operating on a limited basis is a “conservative approach” utilized by digital banks to...
Business
fbtw
Heeding Duterte's advice, Marcos wants tax exemption for pick-up trucks removed

Heeding Duterte's advice, Marcos wants tax exemption for pick-up trucks removed

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has asked Congress to remove the tax-exemption that manufacturers of...
Business
fbtw

Tourism gold mine

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
Tourism is a gold mine and no country in our region knows this better than Thailand. Pre-pandemic, they attracted no less than 40 million visitors a year. You can imagine how much this cranks up Thailand’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Hot money exit continues in July

Hot money exit continues in July

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
More speculative funds flowed out of the Philippines than what came in as foreign portfolio investments, resulting in a net...
Business
fbtw

MVP Group leads private sector efforts toward sustainability

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Private companies are working double time with their sustainability efforts.
Business
fbtw
Philippines remains attractive to Japanese investors

Philippines remains attractive to Japanese investors

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Japanese investors continue to see the potential of the Philippines as an investment destination, driven by its young and...
Business
fbtw
Fitch: Loan growth slows as interest rate hikes bite

Fitch: Loan growth slows as interest rate hikes bite

1 hour ago
Credit growth in the Philippines is likely to taper off in the second half of the year amid the central bank’s tightening...
Business
fbtw
Stocks gain anew as Powell speech nears

Stocks gain anew as Powell speech nears

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Local stocks followed other emerging markets in Asia higher yesterday as Wall Street and global bourses wait for a highly...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with