MGreen’s Ilocos Norte solar project fully energized this year

MANILA, Philippines — The solar project in Currimao, Ilocos Norte being constructed by MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen) and Vena Energy is set to complete energization by the end of the year, putting it on track to commence commercial operations by the first quarter of 2023.

MGreen, a wholly owned renewable energy unit of Meralco’s power generation unit MGen, said it recently held a ceremony to lay a time capsule in celebration of the continued progress and on-track construction of the 68-megawatt alternating current (MWac) solar project.

“We are looking forward to commencing its operations soon and witnessing how it would help advance economic progress and create better lives for all,” MGen president and CEO Jaime Azurin said.

Samrinder Nehria, head of Vena Energy Philippines, said the company and MGreen are looking forward to delivering the solar project on time safely for the benefit of the nation and its host communities.

“We hope that through our partnership with MGreen, this project will play an important role in accelerating the energy transition in the Philippines,” Nehria said.

Last February, MGreen entered into a partnership with Vena Energy for the development, construction and operation of the new solar project.

Azurin earlier said MGen is allotting as much as P5 billion for the development of three solar projects this year, including the 68-MWac solar project in Ilocos Norte in partnership with Vena Energy.

MGen has set its sights on building 1,500-MW of renewable energy projects in the next seven years.

The company last year commenced commercial operations of BulacanSol’s 55 MWac solar plant in San Miguel, Bulacan, followed by the construction of another 75 MWac solar project in Baras, Rizal through PH Renewables Inc.

Vena Energy, meanwhile, is a renewable energy company in Asia-Pacific that owns, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and commercializes a renewable energy portfolio totaling 18 gigawatts (GW) of solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, battery energy storage, and hybrid renewable energy projects.

Vena Energy has an extensive local presence throughout the region with 67 corporate and site offices in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.