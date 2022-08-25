â€˜Eat. Stay. Loveâ€™: Hotel group to hold annual month-long September travel sale

‘Eat. Stay. Love’: Hotel group to hold annual month-long September travel sale
MANILA, Philippines —The yearly tradition of online travel shopping spree is returning next month.
This year, the SOS or September Online Sale’s theme is “Eat. Stay.Love.”
The organizer, Hotel Sales and Marketing Association of the Philippines, last week invited the public to re-engage with the world and rediscover the joys of travel.
The traveling public may enjoy an array of tour and hospitality packages with vouchers that has no expiration date.
The online sale includes discounted room stays, weekend getaways, rejuvenating spa experiences as well as food and beverage deals.
Aside from these, the online travel mart also offers discounts on meeting and conferences packages as well as banquet occasions such as weddings, debuts, engagement parties, among others.
A total of 78 resorts and hotels in Metro Manila, Southern Tagalog, tourist destinations Boracay, Palawan, Bohol, Cebu and Davao will join the travel fair.
Here are the participating accommodation establishments:
Manila
- Bayview Park Hotel
- Diamond Hotel Philippines
- Hotel Lucky Chinatown
- The Bayleaf Intramuros
- Winford Manila Resort and Casino
Pasay and Parañaque Cities
- Belmont Hotel Manila
- Conrad Manila
- Golden Phoenix Hotel Manila
- Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport City
- Kingsford Hotel Manila
- Midas Hotel and Casino
- Okada Manila
- Savoy Hotel Manila
- The Heritage Hotel Manila;
Makati, BGC, and Alabang
- Acacia Hotel Manila
- Dusit Thani Manila
- F1 Hotel Manila
- New World Makati Hotel
- Seda BGC
- Seda Residences Makati
- The Bellevue Manila
Ortigas/Pasig
- Ace Hotel and Suites
- Astoria Plaza
- Discovery Suites
- Joy Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila
- Marco Polo Ortigas Manila
- Richmonde Hotel Ortigas
- The Linden Suites
Quezon City and Clark, Pampanga
- B Hotel Quezon City
- Clark Marriott Hotel
- Eastwood Richmonde Hotel
- Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA
- Quest Plus Conference Center Clark
- Seda Vertis North
Southern Tagalog region (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Tagaytay)
- Acuatico Beach Resort & Hotel, Inc.
- Acuaverde Beach Resort and Hotel
- Anya Resort Tagaytay
- Pico Sands Hotel
- Quest Hotel Tagaytay
- Seda Nuvali
- Summit Ridge Tagaytay
- Taal Vista Hotel
- The Bayleaf Cavite
- Twin Lakes Hotel Inc.
-
- Boraca
- Astoria Current
- Belmont Hotel Boracay
- Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay
- Discovery Shores Boracay
- Feliz Hotel Boracay
- Le Soleil de Boracay
- Savoy Hotel Boracay
- The Lind Boracay
Cebu
- bai Hotel Cebu
- Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort Panglao
- Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort
- Bluewater Sumilon Island Resort
- El Mar Resort, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu
- Savoy Hotel Mactan
- Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino
- Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino
Bohol, Leyte, and Iloilo
- Bluewater Panglao Beach Resort
- Mithi Resort and Spa
- Modala Beach Resort
- Richmonde Iloilo
- The Bellevue Resor
- The Oriental Leyte
Palawan and Davao
- Astoria Palawan
- Bacau Bay
- Club Paradise Palawan
- Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort
- Dusit Thani Residence Davao
- dusitD2 Davao
- El Nido Resorts - Pangulasian Island, Huni Lio, Miniloc Island Resor
- Seda Lio
- Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao.
Travelers can enjoy the annual sale that will run from Sept 1 to 30 through the SOS website: https://www.hsma.org.ph/sos/.
This is the second year HSMA is holding the SOS for a whole month.
“From a 15-day event in our first year, we’ve planned a month-long travel mart. We are also including the ancillary services of the properties such as restaurants, bars, banquet packages, spa, gym and pool, and other facilities of the hotel, making this year’s campaign more thrilling and inviting,” Benjie Martinez, HSMA President and Area Director of Sales & Marketing for Bayleaf Hotels said.
Last year, HSMA said SOS sold more than 5,100 vouchers amounting to P29.2 million in gross sales.
“The variety of packages on offer are compelling and creative and will definitely attract more buyers who are eager to rediscover the joys of travel after being confined in their bubble in the last 24 months,” Martinez said, stressing the demand for “revenge travel.”
The SOS is made possible by HSMA partners such as the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board, Atlantis, and Media Meter. The travel fair is also powered by resources from exclusive sponsors Maya and Megaworld International.
After the SOS, HSMA can also look forward to its annual Virtual Awards, a competition “designed to shift paradigms in hospitality excellence.”
In 2020, it launched a special award to recognize the contributions of hospitality frontliners. The special award is called “Champions of Resilience Award for Covid-19 Response” awarded to individuals and institutions who are addressing the challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
