â€˜Eat. Stay. Loveâ€™: Hotel group to hold annual month-long September travel sale

‘Eat. Stay. Love’: Hotel group to hold annual month-long September travel sale

MANILA, Philippines —The yearly tradition of online travel shopping spree is returning next month.

This year, the SOS or September Online Sale’s theme is “Eat. Stay.Love.”

The organizer, Hotel Sales and Marketing Association of the Philippines, last week invited the public to re-engage with the world and rediscover the joys of travel.

The traveling public may enjoy an array of tour and hospitality packages with vouchers that has no expiration date.

The online sale includes discounted room stays, weekend getaways, rejuvenating spa experiences as well as food and beverage deals.

Aside from these, the online travel mart also offers discounts on meeting and conferences packages as well as banquet occasions such as weddings, debuts, engagement parties, among others.

A total of 78 resorts and hotels in Metro Manila, Southern Tagalog, tourist destinations Boracay, Palawan, Bohol, Cebu and Davao will join the travel fair.

Here are the participating accommodation establishments:

Manila

Bayview Park Hotel

Diamond Hotel Philippines

Hotel Lucky Chinatown

The Bayleaf Intramuros

Winford Manila Resort and Casino

Pasay and Parañaque Cities

Belmont Hotel Manila

Conrad Manila

Golden Phoenix Hotel Manila

Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport City

Kingsford Hotel Manila

Midas Hotel and Casino

Okada Manila

Savoy Hotel Manila

The Heritage Hotel Manila;

Makati, BGC, and Alabang

Acacia Hotel Manila

Dusit Thani Manila

F1 Hotel Manila

New World Makati Hotel

Seda BGC

Seda Residences Makati

The Bellevue Manila

Ortigas/Pasig

Ace Hotel and Suites

Astoria Plaza

Discovery Suites

Joy Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

Richmonde Hotel Ortigas

The Linden Suites

Quezon City and Clark, Pampanga

B Hotel Quezon City

Clark Marriott Hotel

Eastwood Richmonde Hotel

Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA

Quest Plus Conference Center Clark

Seda Vertis North

Southern Tagalog region (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Tagaytay)

Acuatico Beach Resort & Hotel, Inc.

Acuaverde Beach Resort and Hotel

Anya Resort Tagaytay

Pico Sands Hotel

Quest Hotel Tagaytay

Seda Nuvali

Summit Ridge Tagaytay

Taal Vista Hotel

The Bayleaf Cavite

Twin Lakes Hotel Inc.



Boraca

Astoria Current

Belmont Hotel Boracay

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay

Discovery Shores Boracay

Feliz Hotel Boracay

Le Soleil de Boracay

Savoy Hotel Boracay

The Lind Boracay

Cebu

bai Hotel Cebu

Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort Panglao

Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort

Bluewater Sumilon Island Resort

El Mar Resort, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

Savoy Hotel Mactan

Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

Bohol, Leyte, and Iloilo

Bluewater Panglao Beach Resort

Mithi Resort and Spa

Modala Beach Resort

Richmonde Iloilo

The Bellevue Resor

The Oriental Leyte

Palawan and Davao

Astoria Palawan

Bacau Bay

Club Paradise Palawan

Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort

Dusit Thani Residence Davao

dusitD2 Davao

El Nido Resorts - Pangulasian Island, Huni Lio, Miniloc Island Resor

Seda Lio

Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao.

Travelers can enjoy the annual sale that will run from Sept 1 to 30 through the SOS website: https://www.hsma.org.ph/sos/.

This is the second year HSMA is holding the SOS for a whole month.

“From a 15-day event in our first year, we’ve planned a month-long travel mart. We are also including the ancillary services of the properties such as restaurants, bars, banquet packages, spa, gym and pool, and other facilities of the hotel, making this year’s campaign more thrilling and inviting,” Benjie Martinez, HSMA President and Area Director of Sales & Marketing for Bayleaf Hotels said.

Last year, HSMA said SOS sold more than 5,100 vouchers amounting to P29.2 million in gross sales.

“The variety of packages on offer are compelling and creative and will definitely attract more buyers who are eager to rediscover the joys of travel after being confined in their bubble in the last 24 months,” Martinez said, stressing the demand for “revenge travel.”

The SOS is made possible by HSMA partners such as the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board, Atlantis, and Media Meter. The travel fair is also powered by resources from exclusive sponsors Maya and Megaworld International.

After the SOS, HSMA can also look forward to its annual Virtual Awards, a competition “designed to shift paradigms in hospitality excellence.”

In 2020, it launched a special award to recognize the contributions of hospitality frontliners. The special award is called “Champions of Resilience Award for Covid-19 Response” awarded to individuals and institutions who are addressing the challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.