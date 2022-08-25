^

Business

‘Eat. Stay. Love’: Hotel group to hold annual month-long September travel sale

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
August 25, 2022 | 9:18am
â€˜Eat. Stay. Loveâ€™: Hotel group to hold annual month-long September travel sale
Acuatico Beach Resort Infinity Pool
HSMA / Released

MANILA, Philippines —The yearly tradition of online travel shopping spree is returning next month.

This year, the SOS or September Online Sale’s theme is “Eat. Stay.Love.”

The organizer, Hotel Sales and Marketing Association of the Philippines, last week invited the public to re-engage with the world and rediscover the joys of travel.

The traveling public may enjoy an array of tour and hospitality packages with vouchers that has no expiration date.

The online sale includes discounted room stays, weekend getaways, rejuvenating spa experiences as well as food and beverage deals.

Aside from these, the online travel mart also offers discounts on meeting and conferences packages as well as banquet occasions such as weddings, debuts, engagement parties, among others.

A total of 78 resorts and hotels in Metro Manila, Southern Tagalog, tourist destinations Boracay, Palawan, Bohol, Cebu and Davao will join the travel fair.

Here are the participating accommodation establishments:

Manila

  • Bayview Park Hotel
  • Diamond Hotel Philippines
  • Hotel Lucky Chinatown
  • The Bayleaf Intramuros
  • Winford Manila Resort and Casino

Pasay and Parañaque Cities

  • Belmont Hotel Manila
  • Conrad Manila
  • Golden Phoenix Hotel Manila
  • Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport City
  • Kingsford Hotel Manila
  • Midas Hotel and Casino
  • Okada Manila
  • Savoy Hotel Manila
  • The Heritage Hotel Manila; 

Makati, BGC, and Alabang

  • Acacia Hotel Manila
  • Dusit Thani Manila
  • F1 Hotel Manila
  • New World Makati Hotel
  • Seda BGC
  • Seda Residences Makati
  • The Bellevue Manila

Ortigas/Pasig

  • Ace Hotel and Suites
  • Astoria Plaza
  • Discovery Suites
  • Joy Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila
  • Marco Polo Ortigas Manila
  • Richmonde Hotel Ortigas
  • The Linden Suites

Quezon City and Clark, Pampanga

  • B Hotel Quezon City
  • Clark Marriott Hotel
  • Eastwood Richmonde Hotel
  • Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA
  • Quest Plus Conference Center Clark
  • Seda Vertis North

Southern Tagalog region (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Tagaytay)

  • Acuatico Beach Resort & Hotel, Inc.
  • Acuaverde Beach Resort and Hotel
  • Anya Resort Tagaytay
  • Pico Sands Hotel
  • Quest Hotel Tagaytay
  • Seda Nuvali
  • Summit Ridge Tagaytay
  • Taal Vista Hotel
  • The Bayleaf Cavite
  • Twin Lakes Hotel Inc.
  •  
  • Boraca
  • Astoria Current
  • Belmont Hotel Boracay
  • Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay
  • Discovery Shores Boracay
  • Feliz Hotel Boracay
  • Le Soleil de Boracay
  • Savoy Hotel Boracay
  • The Lind Boracay

Cebu

  • bai Hotel Cebu
  • Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort Panglao
  • Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort
  • Bluewater Sumilon Island Resort
  • El Mar Resort, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu
  • Savoy Hotel Mactan
  • Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino
  • Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

Bohol, Leyte, and Iloilo

  • Bluewater Panglao Beach Resort
  • Mithi Resort and Spa
  • Modala Beach Resort
  • Richmonde Iloilo
  • The Bellevue Resor
  • The Oriental Leyte

Palawan and Davao

  • Astoria Palawan
  • Bacau Bay
  • Club Paradise Palawan
  • Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort
  • Dusit Thani Residence Davao
  • dusitD2 Davao
  • El Nido Resorts - Pangulasian Island, Huni Lio, Miniloc Island Resor
  • Seda Lio
  • Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao.

Travelers can enjoy the annual sale that will run from Sept 1 to 30 through the SOS website: https://www.hsma.org.ph/sos/.

This is the second year HSMA is holding the SOS for a whole month.

“From a 15-day event in our first year, we’ve planned a month-long travel mart. We are also including the ancillary services of the properties such as restaurants, bars, banquet packages, spa, gym and pool, and other facilities of the hotel, making this year’s campaign more thrilling and inviting,” Benjie Martinez, HSMA President and Area Director of Sales & Marketing for Bayleaf Hotels said.

 Last year, HSMA said SOS sold more than 5,100 vouchers amounting to P29.2 million in gross sales.

“The variety of packages on offer are compelling and creative and will definitely attract more buyers  who are eager to rediscover the joys of travel after being confined in their bubble in the last 24 months,” Martinez said, stressing the demand for “revenge travel.”

The SOS is made possible by HSMA partners such as the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board,  Atlantis, and Media Meter. The travel fair is also powered by resources from exclusive sponsors Maya and Megaworld International. 

After the SOS, HSMA can also look forward to its annual Virtual Awards, a competition “designed to shift paradigms in hospitality excellence.”

In 2020, it launched a special award to recognize the contributions of hospitality frontliners. The special award is called “Champions of Resilience Award for Covid-19 Response” awarded to individuals and institutions who are addressing the challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOTEL SALES AND MARKETING ASSOCIATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Heeding Duterte's advice, Marcos wants tax exemption for pick-up trucks removed

Heeding Duterte's advice, Marcos wants tax exemption for pick-up trucks removed

By Ramon Royandoyan | 19 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has asked Congress to remove the tax-exemption that manufacturers of...
Business
fbtw
BSP: 6 digital banks may start full operations

BSP: 6 digital banks may start full operations

17 hours ago
The BSP explained that operating on a limited basis is a “conservative approach” utilized by digital banks to...
Business
fbtw
Marcos Jr. names businessman Al Tengco as new PAGCOR chief

Marcos Jr. names businessman Al Tengco as new PAGCOR chief

1 day ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed businessman Al Tengco as head of the Philippine Amusement...
Business
fbtw

New mining fiscal regime to yield P38 billion revenues

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 9 hours ago
The government is pushing for a new mining fiscal regime that is expected to provide some P38 billion in additional revenues yearly for the state in a bid to contribute to economic recovery from the pandemic.
Business
fbtw
Domestic air travel recovers strongly in H1

Domestic air travel recovers strongly in H1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 9 hours ago
Domestic air travel passengers jumped to nearly 10 million in the first semester with the resumption of about 90 percent of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Equities move higher ahead of US Fed chair speech

Equities move higher ahead of US Fed chair speech

39 minutes ago
Many fear higher borrowing costs amid its battle to rein in inflation could send the world's biggest economy into recess...
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN, TV5 pause investment talk to clear issues with regulators

ABS-CBN, TV5 pause investment talk to clear issues with regulators

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 9 hours ago
Media giant ABS-CBN Corp. has hit a roadblock in its plan to return to free TV, as its investment talks with Pangilinan-led...
Business
fbtw
Digital transactions hit P8.5 billion in H1

Digital transactions hit P8.5 billion in H1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 9 hours ago
Transactions processed by digital banks reached P8.5 billion in the first half and are seen to rise further as all entities...
Business
fbtw
PLDT expands capacity of data centers

PLDT expands capacity of data centers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 9 hours ago
PLDT Inc. plans to expand its rack capacity by up to 7,500 until 2023, to capture the rising demand for data centers in the...
Business
fbtw
PSEi slightly up as markets await US Fed guidance

PSEi slightly up as markets await US Fed guidance

By Catherine Talavera | 9 hours ago
Share prices slightly rose yesterday amid lighter trading volumes as investors await rate guidance from the US Federal R...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with