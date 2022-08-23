^

Marcos Jr. names businessman Al Tengco as new PAGCOR chief

August 23, 2022 | 4:28pm
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed businessman Al Tengco as head of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Tengco will replace Andrea Domingo as chairman and CEO of the gaming regulator. Ex-President Rodrigo Duterte chose Domingo to lead PAGCOR in May 2016.

Tengco’s appointment ended months of speculation on who will take over PAGCOR. In early July, the Palace denied claims that lawyer George Erwin Garcia would replace Domingo.

Tengco was a former vice mayor of Malolos, Bulacan. A Bilyonaryo article published in May described him as a “long-time friend” of Marcos Jr.

Tengco also worked as a special assistant of businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco.

At the same time, Tengco owns Nationstar Development Corp., a building contractor.

In the first half of 2022, PAGCOR’s net income (after tax) significantly recovered to P2.15 billion compared to the P79.07 million profit recorded in the same period last year.

The state-run gaming firm attributed that performance to “easing of community quarantine and travel restrictions, increased vaccination rate among gaming personnel and guests, and implementation of strict health protocols in all PAGCOR-operated and regulated gaming venues.”

