Market seen correcting after strong performance

MANILA, Philippines — Stocks may face corrective pressures this week following last week’s strong performance, as investors look beyond monetary policies and wait for other market catalysts.

“There is a clear attempt for the benchmark index to get past the hurdle that is the 7,000-mark, retracing new resistance closer to 7,200, where it was mostly in the first half of the year. Near-term fundamentals look to support this direction,” 2TradeAsia said in a note.

It said it sees immediate support for the main Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) at 6,500, and resistance at 7,150.

Factors that may affect the market this week include the soon to be announced second quarter results for the US whose economy is grappling with the impact of multi-decades high inflation.

“Markets are gradually decoupling from policy rate gyrations as inflation is proving itself more structural than transitory. Looking past broader market turbulences, focus will be on earnings quality and growth expectations for 2023,” 2TradeAsia said.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said other catalysts include the next rate-setting meetings of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for the rest of 2022 and additional details on the new administration’s priority reforms and policies, as well as other reform measures for the first 100 days.

In the latest Market Call report published by the FMIC & UA&P Capital Markets Research, it said the PSEi could eventually reach 7,100 on the back of better-than-expected corporate earnings results.

“With better-than-expected corporate earnings for the second quarter and a recharging Philippine economy, the PSEi may be poised for a new upswing. Even foreign investors have begun to return up to the first half of August as MSCI hardly changed the weight of Philippines shares in their index. Even before that, the peaceful transition to a new presidency and high quality Cabinet appointments emboldened local investors to fill up the slack when foreigners exited the market in the previous months. Thus, a modest 10 percent EPS growth, and a PE of 17.0x, should propel the PSEi to 7,100,” it said.