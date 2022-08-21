History’s lessons

Striking a balance between what is in the best interest of producers and consumers is basically a statement which is an oxymoron in the sense that it contradicts or goes against common sense.

A balance can never achieved. It will always be tilted in favor of one against the other.

Producers would always want the highest price for their produce while consumers would as a general rule want the cheapest for the best quality that their money can buy.

But market forces of course provide the best possible solution. If there are a number of sellers and buyers, producers can sell their goods at a high price or a low price but in the end, it is the consumers who will have to decide what they want to buy and at what price.

But when supply is scarce, market power tends to shift in favor of producers who can now dictate their prices. If demand is greater than supply, then prices tends to rise.

This is the current situation of sugar in the country. Because the output of our sugar producers is lower than demand, the price of refined sugar has increased to as much as P115 per kilo in supermarkets compared to the suggested retail price of P50 per kilo.

Supply has gone down due to the effects of calamities, but also due to low yield largely caused by the steep rise in fertilizer prices. Sugar production is expected to reach only 1.8 million metric tons as of mid-June this year compared to the demand of two million tons, or short of around 200,000.

The first to cry out are the industrial sugar users like beverage producers who are among the biggest users of sugar in the country. Soda and fruit juice makers like Coca Cola, ARC Refreshments, and Pepsi-Cola have confirmed a shortage of bottler’s grade sugar. According to the Department of Trade and Industry, a number of beverage and food manufacturers have in fact opted to locate their operations in Thailand or Vietnam because of the availability of lower priced sugar.

Sugar is a major raw material ingredient in the making of soft drinks, fruit juices, candies, preserved foods, among others. If they use expensive sugar, these users will have no choice but to raise their prices. Unfortunately, if they are exporting these products, this will make then uncompetitive in the global market.

Household consumers do not use a lot of sugar. But this did not stop them from complaining about refined sugar prices which have doubled in some cases.

Just last Thursday, Malacanang announced that the President has approved the importation of 150,000 metric tons of sugar.

But then, high prices of commodities coupled with regulated importation is an opportunity which unscrupulous individuals would not want to pass upon and so our government now is battling it out with smuggled sugar from abroad, not to mention hoarding of locally produced sugar.

Smuggled sugar can never be countenanced even if local producers cannot meet demand for their product. Smuggled sugar do not pay customs duties and other taxes. Some of these smuggled sugar are also dumped by other countries which means that they come from countries or suppliers which export the product at a price that is lower than the price in the exporter’s domestic market.

There are calls to just liberalize the importation of sugar into the country, meaning that anybody can just import sugar at any volume, at any time, provided that they pay the proper duties and taxes.

If sugar which is being imported from countries whose governments provide subsidies to their farmers is allowed to come in uncontrolled, then that will spell the end for our domestic sugar industry.

Without locally produced sugar, that will expose our country to the volatility of world sugar supply and prices. With a number of countries already limiting their exports of a number of agricultural commodities due to the uncertainty posed by the war between Russia and Ukraine and the oil supply situation, food self-sufficiency should always be prioritized.

But it is not only food where our country should strive to achieve self-sufficiency in.

The local cement industry is hurting due to continuing uncurtailed imports from Vietnam at dumped prices.

Domestic cement manufacturing companies have availed of a number of trade remedies to address the problem, including the filing of an anti-dumping case against certain Vietnam exporting manufacturers and traders for the imposition of anti-dumping duties on their products, and a petition for the extension of the imposition of special safeguard duties which were early imposed due to the damage which these imports are causing to the local cement industry.

According to the Cement Manufacturers’ Association of the Philippines (CEMAP), the country has approximately 47 million tons of domestic capacity which is more than enough to meet domestic demand.

There are those who would argue that global free trade should be allowed to flourish without any interference of trade remedy measures such as anti-dumping.

But history is replete with lessons on why domestic industries should be protected.

In the 1870s, Britain’s domestic industries had the lowest production costs, most advanced manufacturing capabilities and, in the case of shipping and banking, dominated world commerce. But the government decided against implementing tariffs on dumped imports from lesser economic powers during that period, led by the US and Germany. This was while both the US and Germany implemented tariffs against dumped imports to support their domestic industries.

The rest is history. The total disregard by Britain of pervasive dumping into its markets is said to be one of the reasons for the erosion of the country’s industrial base in iron, coal, textiles, to name a few, and why it missed out on the so-called “second industrial revolution.”

