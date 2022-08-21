^

Business

PetroGreen provides rooftop solar panels to LGUs in Bohol

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 21, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) has provided Bohol local government units with rooftop solar power systems which they can use during times of emergency.

The provincial government of Bohol and municipality of Dagohoy received from PGEC 300 watts compact rooftop solar power systems.

“The mobile rooftop solar home system can be used to power a remote school house, health clinic, or small public market unconnected to the grid, or even a grid-connected provincial office in times of disasters or typhoons when power plants or transmission lines are down,”  PGEC vice president and COO Francisco Delfin Jr. said.

PGEC is putting up a 27-megawatt direct current (MWdc) solar power facility in Bohol.

The Dagohoy solar power project is one of two new solar power investments by PGEC, the other being the 25 MW dc Bugallon solar project in Pangasinan.

Both sites were selected for being among the high growth areas of the country needing additional power supply.

“Bohol is gearing up for renewable energy in order to become an environmentally-friendly province, and projects like the Dagohoy solar power facility gives us a chance to achieve Green Bohol. We fully support this project and we’re always here to ensure their success,” Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado said.

PGEC serves as the renewable energy holding unit of the Yuchengco Group of Companies affiliate PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (PERC).

The company holds interests in the 32 MW Maibarara geothermal power project in Batangas, 36 MW Nabas-1 wind power plant in Aklan, and the 70 MWdc Tarlac solar power project in Tarlac City.

In the first half of the year, PERC saw its net income rise by 31 percent to P506 million.

PERC derives the bulk of its revenues from electricity sales from renewable energy power plants by operating units of its renewable energy holding firm PEGC.

PETROGREEN ENERGY CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zobel resigns as ALI Executive Committee chairman and member

Zobel resigns as ALI Executive Committee chairman and member

By Iris Gonzales | 3 days ago
Fernando Zobel de Ayala, president and CEO of Ayala Corp., has resigned as chairman and member of the executive committee...
Business
fbtw
Pro-Putin rapper opens Starbucks successor in Moscow

Pro-Putin rapper opens Starbucks successor in Moscow

16 hours ago
Re-branded as Stars Coffee, the successor of Starbucks welcomed its first visitors in Moscow on Friday after the Seattle-based...
Business
fbtw
Government still wants China as railway loan source

Government still wants China as railway loan source

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation hopes to keep China as the funder for three railways in Luzon and Mindanao, as it doubts...
Business
fbtw
BPI: Inflation to peak near 7% in October

BPI: Inflation to peak near 7% in October

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Inflation is likely to peak near seven percent in October if global price pressures from oil, energy and food remain substantial,...
Business
fbtw
Borrowings to remain above P2 trillion level &nbsp;

Borrowings to remain above P2 trillion level  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 4 days ago
The Philippines will continue its borrowing program at over P2 trillion, at least in the short term, according to the Bureau...
Business
fbtw
Latest

NEDA: Private sector crucial to sustained, inclusive growth

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The National Economic and Development Authority emphasized the important role of the private sector in achieving sustained and inclusive economic growth.
Business
fbtw

Office vacancy rate climbs to new record high 16.2%

1 hour ago
The average office vacancy rate in Metro Manila further climbed to reach a new record-high of 16.2 percent in the second quarter this year as the net takeup of office space remained negative, a real estate advisory...
Business
fbtw

Lufthansa Technik hikes capacity with new NAIA hangar

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider Lufthansa Technik Philippines expanded its capacity by 20 percent by launching a new hangar in its economic zone beside the Ninoy Aquino International ...
Business
fbtw

Aboitiz, Napocor partner for watershed restoration

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Aboitiz Power Corp. subsidiary AP Renewables Inc. and the National Power Corp. have entered into a partnership to rehabilitate portions of the Tiwi and Makban geothermal watersheds in Albay and Laguna.
Business
fbtw

PBB sets P1.75 billion stock rights offering

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Yao-led Philippine Business Bank is raising P1.75 billion from the sale of new shares to existing shareholders to fund general corporate requirements.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with