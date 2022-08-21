PetroGreen provides rooftop solar panels to LGUs in Bohol

MANILA, Philippines — PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) has provided Bohol local government units with rooftop solar power systems which they can use during times of emergency.

The provincial government of Bohol and municipality of Dagohoy received from PGEC 300 watts compact rooftop solar power systems.

“The mobile rooftop solar home system can be used to power a remote school house, health clinic, or small public market unconnected to the grid, or even a grid-connected provincial office in times of disasters or typhoons when power plants or transmission lines are down,” PGEC vice president and COO Francisco Delfin Jr. said.

PGEC is putting up a 27-megawatt direct current (MWdc) solar power facility in Bohol.

The Dagohoy solar power project is one of two new solar power investments by PGEC, the other being the 25 MW dc Bugallon solar project in Pangasinan.

Both sites were selected for being among the high growth areas of the country needing additional power supply.

“Bohol is gearing up for renewable energy in order to become an environmentally-friendly province, and projects like the Dagohoy solar power facility gives us a chance to achieve Green Bohol. We fully support this project and we’re always here to ensure their success,” Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado said.

PGEC serves as the renewable energy holding unit of the Yuchengco Group of Companies affiliate PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (PERC).

The company holds interests in the 32 MW Maibarara geothermal power project in Batangas, 36 MW Nabas-1 wind power plant in Aklan, and the 70 MWdc Tarlac solar power project in Tarlac City.

In the first half of the year, PERC saw its net income rise by 31 percent to P506 million.

PERC derives the bulk of its revenues from electricity sales from renewable energy power plants by operating units of its renewable energy holding firm PEGC.